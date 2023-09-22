FFXIV devs astounded as player hoards an entire fish species on popular server

The Final Fantasy XIV devs were astounded after discovering a player’s quest to hoard an entire species of Momora Mora fish on the North American data center.

There are plenty of activities to do in Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XIV. Whether that be taking on some of the most challenging raids, screwing around in the Golden Saucer, or living out your IRL dreams by owning a house, something is bound to appeal to you.

One of the most relaxing (and addicting) activities in Final Fantasy XIV has to be fishing. As part of the gathering and crafting classes, players are able to approach certain bodies of water and cast their fishing rods. There are a bunch of different species to obtain, with super rare fish only experts can reel in.

There are certain players that main Fisher in FFXIV, spending countless hours perfecting their collection and creating aquariums for players to visit. However, one FFXIV player on the North American Data Center took it a step further and purchased as many of the Momora Mora fish as they could.

FFXIV fisher Fruity Snacks reported about their Momora Mora shopping spree. The player purchased 499 of the total Momora Moras on the market board, leaving only 6 left for the rest of the server.

“I spent 10,000,000 Gil and bought 499 of the 505 I could find available. That’s an average of 20,040 gil per Mora.” the tweet reads.

Now Fruity Snacks owns a total of 5,110 Momora Mora in their inventory, essentially hoarding the entire servers’ worth of the fish species.

The achievement was so monumental the FFXIV devs chimed in with a question.

It’s not quite certain what Fruity Snacks plans on doing with all those Momora Moras, but hopefully they plan on sharing some of them with the rest of the FFXIV community.