FFXIV devs ask players to “wait patiently” for long-awaited fashion feature

The Final Fantasy XIV devs have asked players to “wait patiently” for a long-awaited fashion feature, claiming they are working on it.

Final Fantasy XIV is a game where you can live out your dreams, be who you want to be, and have complete control over it. That includes controlling what job you play, the size of your character, the friends you meet, and the free company you join. All of which are completely up to the choice of the player.

As part of that, Final Fantasy XIV has an extensive glamor system that lets players pick and choose outfits of their choice, regardless of what armor they’re wearing. Players can overlay a piece of armor on top of another, transposing the appearance of that armor onto the other.

Whilst many players are somewhat satisfied with FFXIV’s fashion, there are still plenty of issues that the community has brought up. One major issue the community has highlighted is the inability for Hrothgar and Viera races to wear headgear, but fortunately, it seems this may change in the future.

In a recent Q&A on the Chocobo server in the Japanese data center, game director Naoki Yoshida answered several questions players had. This included questions about new housing exteriors, new exploration zones in Dawntrail, and inventory space.

However, one question asked by players was in regards to Viera and Hrothgar gaining the ability to wear headgear. As of the current moment, many headgear pieces simply do not work on the races, as they result in clipping.

Whilst they didn’t give a full timeline, Yoshida has asked players to “wait patiently” as the team is working on it.

“We’re working on adjusting the system for Viera and Hrothgar wearing headgear, please wait patiently!”

While we unfortunately don’t have a timeline for when this new feature will be released, so players will just have to wait and see when we finally get this huge quality-of-life upgrade.