FFXIV Dawntrail pays tribute to Baldur’s Gate 3 with catchy song reference

The Dawntrail expansion in Final Fantasy XIV has paid tribute to the wildly successful ARPG Baldur’s Gate 3 by referencing a catchy song from the main menu screen.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail has just been released to the live servers. The new expansion brings a brand new story, six new zones, two new jobs, and a whole bunch more content to the MMORPG.

With early access out of the way, much of the player base has finished the story, moving on to the game’s various extremes and other side content to fill in their time. This includes things like leveling up crafters and other combat jobs, trying out Viper and Pictomancer, and even checking out all the new zones in the game’s graphical update.

Part of Final Fantasy XIV’s content is completing many of the game’s side quests, where players have discovered a neat reference to the beloved ARPG Baldur’s Gate 3. Notably, many discovered a quest title in the healer role quests.

Players noticed that one of the quests titled “Downed by the River” is a reference to Baldur’s Gate 3’s undeniably catchy song Down by the River. There’s no surprise that the game referenced it either, as Final Fantasy XIV is constantly referring to popular culture, including video games, movies, and much more.

Not only that but Baldur’s Gate 3 also has a reference to Final Fantasy XIV’s beloved Haurchefant, a character who bravely sacrifices themself for the Warrior of Light. It’s clear that the devs for each game have a tonne of respect for each other, and are huge fans of the fantastical storytelling contained within their games.

With Dawntrail still fresh, there’s sure to be plenty more hidden easter eggs and references to be found, it’ll just depend on when and where players are able to find them.