FFXIV community breaks social team with sus replies to wholesome question

The Final Fantasy XIV community has completely broken the social media team after overloading them with sus responses to their wholesome mount question.

Final Fantasy XIV offers a lot of things for a player to do. As an MMO, the title needs to appeal to all sorts of players, from casuals to the sweatiest ultimate raiders alike. Of course, in order to incentivize players to do content there needs to be bountiful rewards worth chasing, which FFXIV has many of.

Article continues after ad

Mounts, titles, minions, and more, FFXIV has a heap of varied rewards for those willing to complete the content. Mounts are arguably some of the coolest rewards out there, as they often have the most flair and are used frequently whilst traveling around the various zones of Eorzea.

Article continues after ad

Everyone has their own favorite mount, and the FFXIV social media team was determined to find out what. That’s why they asked a simple and wholesome question to the wonderful community; what’s everyone’s favorite mount?

Article continues after ad

FFXIV social media team left stunned over thirsty mount replies

The FFXIV social team was hoping to hear sweet and wholesome comments like the Sabotender Emperador or the Fat Chocobo, and while there were some nice answers, there were some that were far less safe for work.

Many players began listing off some of their favorite NPCs, including Yshtola, Haurchefant, and Ardbert. Some replies were so ungodly thirsty they were sure to traumatize the poor social media team.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“This nose is my favorite saddle in all of Eorzea” one user responded with a GIF of Haurchefant.

Article continues after ad

Another player ominously shared an image of best boy G’raha Tia, smiling with his thumbs up.

Aymeric was another NPC that players listed as their “favorite boy to mount”.

Other players were a tad more creative using promotional material to show off their favorite mount.

Needless to say what had originated as a wholesome fun interaction with the community left the socials team speechless, ending off the conversation with a simple “okay”.