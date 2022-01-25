FFXIV 6.08 patch notes: Oceania data server, class balancing, bug fixes

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker’s latest update brings the game to the Oceanic region with the new Oceania data server, as well as a slew of class changes. Here’s a rundown of the FFXIV 6.08 patch notes.

As Warriors of Light from ever corner of Eorzea band together to save the realm from the End of Days, Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker continues to evolve.

FFXIV patch 6.08 introduces the highly anticipated Oceanic data server, allowing players across Australia, New Zealand, and South East Asia to find their place in the sun. With five new worlds to populate, 6.08 is music to player’s ears.

Advertisement

Additionally, there’s a host of changes to several different classes to contend with, so here’s a rundown of FFXIV’s 6.08 patch notes.

FFXIV Patch 6.08 adds new Oceanic server

In response to fan pleas, Square Enix have finally added a new Oceanic server for players across the region. Thankfully, Home World transfer will be free and will begin on Tuesday, January 25 around 10PM PST / 1AM EST / 6AM GMT / 7AM CEST.

Additionally, players will be gifted a series of bonuses for either using the World Transfer system or, alternatively, creating a new character on one of the server’s five Worlds (Bismarck, Ravana, Sephirot, Sophia, and Zurvan).

Advertisement

For those who create a new character, the bonuses are as follows:

Bonus Applied Details When creating a new character Double EXP bonus (until level 80 is reached) Double EXP bonus (until level 80 is reached) For new characters that reach level 30 Gift of 1,000,000 gil Gift of 15 days of free play time

For those who choose to World Transfer:

Double EXP bonus (until level 80 is reached) (Valid for 90 days following transfer).

(until level 80 is reached) (Valid for 90 days following transfer). Gift of 10 gold chocobo feathers , exchangeable for special rewards such as rare mounts.

, exchangeable for special rewards such as rare mounts. Owners of private estates/apartments are entitled to a certain amount of compensation in gil.

FFXIV 6.08 Patch Notes

Below are the full FFXIV 6.08 patch notes, courtesy of Square Enix.

Battle System

The following adjustments have been made to actions:

* All adjustments are based on actions as they function at level 90.

Paladin

Spirits Within Potency has been increased from 250 to 270.

Expiacion Potency has been increased from 300 to 340.

Blade of Faith Potency has been increased from 250 to 420.

Blade of Truth Potency has been increased from 350 to 500.

Blade of Valor Potency has been increased from 420 to 580.

Marauder / Warrior

– Tomahawk Potency has been increased from 100 to 150.

Monk

Phantom Rush Potency has been increased from 1,000 to 1,150.

Dragoon

Dragon Sight Range has been extended from 12y to 30y. Target party member is no longer required to remain within 12y in order to receive the effects of Left Eye. The channeling animation between the dragoon and their target has been removed.

Raiden Thrust Potency has been increased from 260 to 280.

Stardiver Potency has been increased from 500 to 620.

Heavens’ Thrust Combo potency has been increased from 430 to 480.

Chaotic Spring Combo potency has been increased from 240 to 260. Rear combo potency has been increased from 280 to 300.



Rogue / Ninja

Spinning Edge Potency has been increased from 200 to 210.

Gust Slash Potency has been increased from 140 to 160. Combo potency has been increased from 300 to 320.

Aeolian Edge Potency has been increased from 120 to 140. Rear attack potency has been increased from 180 to 200. Combo potency has been increased from 340 to 360. Rear combo potency has been increased from 400 to 420.

Armor Crush Potency has been increased from 120 to 140. Flank attack potency has been increased from 180 to 200. Combo potency has been increased from 320 to 340. Flank combo potency has been increased from 380 to 400.

Hyosho Ranryu Potency has been increased from 1,200 to 1,300.

Samurai

Hakaze Potency has been increased from 150 to 180.

Jinpu Combo potency has been increased from 250 to 280.

Shifu Combo potency has been increased from 250 to 280.

Ogi Namikiri Potency has been increased from 800 to 900.

Kaeshi: Namikiri Potency has been increased from 1,200 to 1,350.

Machinist

Drill Potency has been increased from 550 to 570.

Air Anchor Potency has been increased from 550 to 570.

Chain Saw Potency has been increased from 550 to 570.

Dancer

Cascade Potency has been increased from 180 to 220.

Fountain Combo potency has been increased from 240 to 280.

Reverse Cascade Potency has been increased from 240 to 280.

Fountainfall Potency has been increased from 300 to 340.

Technical Finish 4 Steps potency has been increased from 1,080 to 1,200.

Thaumaturge / Black Mage

Fire III Potency has been increased from 240 to 260.

Blizzard III Potency has been increased from 240 to 260.

Blizzard IV Potency has been increased from 300 to 310.

Fire IV Potency has been increased from 300 to 310.

Xenoglossy Potency has been increased from 660 to 760.

Summoner

Astral Impulse Potency has been increased from 430 to 440.

Ruby Rite Potency has been increased from 430 to 450.

Fountain of Fire Potency has been increased from 520 to 540.

PvP

PvP actions have been adjusted as follows:

Dragoon

Dragon Sight Target party member is no longer required to remain within 15y in order to activate Left Eye.

The channeling animation between the dragoon and their target has been removed.

System

The Oceanian data center has been added, and can now be selected from the Data Center menu via the title screen.

Performing a Home World Transfer to a World designated as a “New World” will now apply a double EXP bonus until level 80.

The following setting has been added to the System Configuration menu. (Windows®) Gamepad Settings Enable DualSense / DUALSHOCK 4 functionality. *DirectX® 11 must be enabled to access this feature.

Enabling Immerse Spatial Audio from the Sound Settings tab of the System Configuration menu will now disable the Equalizer Mode. (Windows®)

Turning off Immerse Spatial Audio will now automatically reactivate the last active setting of the Equalizer Mode.

Resolved Issues