FFXIV 6.08 patch notes: Oceania data server, class balancing, bug fixes

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker’s latest update brings the game to the Oceanic region with the new Oceania data server, as well as a slew of class changes. Here’s a rundown of the FFXIV 6.08 patch notes.
As Warriors of Light from ever corner of Eorzea band together to save the realm from the End of Days, Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker continues to evolve.
FFXIV patch 6.08 introduces the highly anticipated Oceanic data server, allowing players across Australia, New Zealand, and South East Asia to find their place in the sun. With five new worlds to populate, 6.08 is music to player’s ears.
Additionally, there’s a host of changes to several different classes to contend with, so here’s a rundown of FFXIV’s 6.08 patch notes.
FFXIV Patch 6.08 adds new Oceanic server
In response to fan pleas, Square Enix have finally added a new Oceanic server for players across the region. Thankfully, Home World transfer will be free and will begin on Tuesday, January 25 around 10PM PST / 1AM EST / 6AM GMT / 7AM CEST.
Additionally, players will be gifted a series of bonuses for either using the World Transfer system or, alternatively, creating a new character on one of the server’s five Worlds (Bismarck, Ravana, Sephirot, Sophia, and Zurvan).
For those who create a new character, the bonuses are as follows:
|Bonus Applied
|Details
|When creating a new character
|
Double EXP bonus (until level 80 is reached)
Double EXP bonus (until level 80 is reached)
|For new characters that reach level 30
|
Gift of 1,000,000 gil
Gift of 15 days of free play time
For those who choose to World Transfer:
- Double EXP bonus (until level 80 is reached) (Valid for 90 days following transfer).
- Gift of 10 gold chocobo feathers, exchangeable for special rewards such as rare mounts.
- Owners of private estates/apartments are entitled to a certain amount of compensation in gil.
FFXIV 6.08 Patch Notes
Below are the full FFXIV 6.08 patch notes, courtesy of Square Enix.
Battle System
The following adjustments have been made to actions:
* All adjustments are based on actions as they function at level 90.
Paladin
- Spirits Within Potency has been increased from 250 to 270.
- Expiacion Potency has been increased from 300 to 340.
- Blade of Faith Potency has been increased from 250 to 420.
- Blade of Truth Potency has been increased from 350 to 500.
- Blade of Valor Potency has been increased from 420 to 580.
Marauder / Warrior
– Tomahawk Potency has been increased from 100 to 150.
Monk
- Phantom Rush Potency has been increased from 1,000 to 1,150.
Dragoon
- Dragon Sight Range has been extended from 12y to 30y.
- Target party member is no longer required to remain within 12y in order to receive the effects of Left Eye.
- The channeling animation between the dragoon and their target has been removed.
- Raiden Thrust Potency has been increased from 260 to 280.
- Stardiver Potency has been increased from 500 to 620.
- Heavens’ Thrust Combo potency has been increased from 430 to 480.
- Chaotic Spring Combo potency has been increased from 240 to 260.
- Rear combo potency has been increased from 280 to 300.
Rogue / Ninja
- Spinning Edge Potency has been increased from 200 to 210.
- Gust Slash Potency has been increased from 140 to 160.
- Combo potency has been increased from 300 to 320.
- Aeolian Edge Potency has been increased from 120 to 140.
- Rear attack potency has been increased from 180 to 200.
- Combo potency has been increased from 340 to 360.
- Rear combo potency has been increased from 400 to 420.
- Armor Crush Potency has been increased from 120 to 140.
- Flank attack potency has been increased from 180 to 200.
- Combo potency has been increased from 320 to 340.
- Flank combo potency has been increased from 380 to 400.
- Hyosho Ranryu Potency has been increased from 1,200 to 1,300.
Samurai
- Hakaze Potency has been increased from 150 to 180.
- Jinpu Combo potency has been increased from 250 to 280.
- Shifu Combo potency has been increased from 250 to 280.
- Ogi Namikiri Potency has been increased from 800 to 900.
- Kaeshi: Namikiri Potency has been increased from 1,200 to 1,350.
Machinist
- Drill Potency has been increased from 550 to 570.
- Air Anchor Potency has been increased from 550 to 570.
- Chain Saw Potency has been increased from 550 to 570.
Dancer
- Cascade Potency has been increased from 180 to 220.
- Fountain Combo potency has been increased from 240 to 280.
- Reverse Cascade Potency has been increased from 240 to 280.
- Fountainfall Potency has been increased from 300 to 340.
- Technical Finish 4 Steps potency has been increased from 1,080 to 1,200.
Thaumaturge / Black Mage
- Fire III Potency has been increased from 240 to 260.
- Blizzard III Potency has been increased from 240 to 260.
- Blizzard IV Potency has been increased from 300 to 310.
- Fire IV Potency has been increased from 300 to 310.
- Xenoglossy Potency has been increased from 660 to 760.
Summoner
- Astral Impulse Potency has been increased from 430 to 440.
- Ruby Rite Potency has been increased from 430 to 450.
- Fountain of Fire Potency has been increased from 520 to 540.
PvP
PvP actions have been adjusted as follows:
Dragoon
- Dragon Sight Target party member is no longer required to remain within 15y in order to activate Left Eye.
- The channeling animation between the dragoon and their target has been removed.
System
The Oceanian data center has been added, and can now be selected from the Data Center menu via the title screen.
- Performing a Home World Transfer to a World designated as a “New World” will now apply a double EXP bonus until level 80.
- The following setting has been added to the System Configuration menu. (Windows®)
- Gamepad Settings
- Enable DualSense / DUALSHOCK 4 functionality.
- *DirectX® 11 must be enabled to access this feature.
- Gamepad Settings
- Enabling Immerse Spatial Audio from the Sound Settings tab of the System Configuration menu will now disable the Equalizer Mode. (Windows®)
- Turning off Immerse Spatial Audio will now automatically reactivate the last active setting of the Equalizer Mode.
Resolved Issues
- The following issues have been addressed.
- An issue wherein audio crackling and stuttering occurred under certain conditions.
* For players who continue to experience audio playback issues after the release of Patch 6.08, we ask that you consider disabling DualSense / DUALSHOCK 4 functionality.
- An issue in the battle against Proto-Omega in the dungeon the Stigma Dreamscape wherein Guided Missile and Chemical Missile did not select targets correctly.
- An issue wherein the ninja PvE action Phantom Kamaitachi and the scholar PvE action Consolation could be dragged from the Actions list of the Actions & Traits menu.
- An issue wherein the effect of the white mage PvE action Thin Air was not applied to instant cast spells executed immediately after activating Thin Air.
- An issue wherein the description of the reaper trait Enhanced Arcane Crest was incorrect.
* This issue did not affect the functionality of this trait.
- An issue wherein the reaper PvP action Arcane Crest did not grant the Crest of Time Returned effect to party members further than 1 yalm away.
- An issue when spearfishing wherein fish were not counted as caught despite the capture animation being displayed.
- An issue wherein the item Dance Pole could be sold to NPC vendors.
- An issue wherein the graphics of male Viera were not displayed correctly when moving while under the effect of the Transporting status.
- An issue when using Group Pose as a sage with a weapon drawn wherein certain emotes in the Special category did not function properly.
- An issue wherein the graphics for the NPC Kochacha were not displayed correctly.
- An issue wherein the NPC Cocobuki was not displayed under certain conditions.
- An issue wherein the sound effects played in certain areas of Old Sharlayan were incorrect.
- Other minor text issues have also been addressed.
