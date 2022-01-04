FFXIV 6.05 patch notes: Pandaemonium Asphodelos Savage, Excitatron 6000 & more

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker’s latest update is here, so here’s a rundown of the FFXIV 6.05 patch notes, which include everything from the new Pandaemonium Asphodelos Savage raid to the Excitatron 6000.

Final Fantasy XIV Online continues to expand in the wake of the latest expansion, Endwalker, with yet more Pandaemonium raid content and treasure hunts set to drop with FFXIV Patch 6.05.

Patch 6.01 added the Pandaemonium Asphodelos raid into the game, but 6.05 upgrades it further by offering players a chance to take on the dungeon in savage mode (a higher difficulty level than the base dungeon.) Additionally, players can visit the aptly named Excitatron 6000 in an attempt to obtain some new and improved gear.

Advertisement

Excited yet? Here’s a full rundown of the FFXIV 6.05 patch notes, and everything you’ll need to do to try out these new features.

Contents

FFXIV Pandaemonium Asphodelos (Savage)

As we mentioned earlier, Pandaemonium Asphodelos has been in the game since 9.1, however, Square Enix have gifted players with the Savage path for the raid, allowing them to take on the same dungeon but at a much higher difficulty.

Read More: How to complete The Mothercrystal Trial in FFXIV Endwalker

Players will need to complete the “Who Wards the Warders” quest and can access the raid by speaking to Nemjiji in Labyrinthos.

FFXIV Excitatron 6000

Additionally, the all-new Excitatron 6000 (complete with a very large rabbit) will be added to the game, offering a wealth of highly-prized gear for players to try their hand at claiming.

Advertisement

The carnival-inspired map can be accessed after finding and opening treasure coffers obtained from kumbhiraskin treasure maps.

FFXIV 6.05 Patch Notes

Below are is the full breakdown of the FFXIV 6.05 patch notes, obtained via Square Enix.

Playable Content

Treasure Hunt

The Excitatron 6000 has been added The Excitatron 6000, a special instance similar to the Dungeons of Lyhe Ghiah, can be accessed after finding and opening treasure coffers obtained from kumbhiraskin treasure maps. Here, players will have the chance to test their luck and obtain priceless treasures.



Housing

Furnishings from the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest have been added.

New furnishings have been added.

New orchestrion rolls have been added.

The Manderville Golden Saucer

New prizes are available for purchase using MGP.

Battle System

Actions and traits have been adjusted as follows:

Action Adjustment Arm of the Destroyer When under the effect of Perfect Balance, now grants Raptor Chakra even when missing a target. Rockbreaker When under the effect of Perfect Balance, now grants Opo-opo Chakra even when missing a target. Four-point Fury When under the effect of Perfect Balance, now grants Coeurl Chakra even when missing a target. Shadow of the Destroyer When under the effect of Perfect Balance, now grants Raptor Chakra even when missing a target. Elixir Field Now grants Lunar Nadi and Formless Fist even when missing a target. Flint Strike Now grants Solar Nadi and Formless Fist even when missing a target. Rising Phoenix Now grants Solar Nadi and Formless Fist even when missing a target.

Dragoon

Action Adjustment Wyrmwind Thrust Potency has been increased from 370 to 420. Geirskogul Potency has been increased from 250 to 260. Nastrond Potency has been increased from 350 to 360.

Ninja

Action Adjustment Raiton The status effect granted upon execution has been changed from “Forked Raiju Ready” to “Raiju Ready.”

The status effect duration has been increased from 15 to 30 seconds. Bunshin The Phantom Kamaitachi Ready status effect no longer expires when the effect of Bunshin ends.

This action now changes to Phantom Kamaitachi upon execution.

The Phantom Kamaitachi Ready status effect now has a duration of 45 seconds. Phantom Kamaitachi Execution no longer consumes a stack of Bunshin.

Increase to Ninki Gauge has been changed from 5 to 10.

* Prior to Patch 6.05, both the execution of Phantom Kamaitachi and the effect of Bunshin increased the Ninki Gauge by 5, resulting in a total increase of 10. The above adjustment ensures this increase to the Ninki Gauge remains unchanged when executing Phantom Kamaitachi. Forked Raiju Potency has been increased from 400 to 560.

The additional effect “Grants Fleeting Raiju Ready” has been removed.

The requirement for execution has been changed from “while under the effect of Forked Raiju Ready” to “while under the effect of Raiju Ready.” Fleeting Raiju Players will no longer rush target upon execution.

Range has been reduced from 20 yalms to 3 yalms.

Potency has been increased from 450 to 560.

The requirement for execution has been changed from “while under the effect of Fleeting Raiju Ready” to “while under the effect of Raiju Ready.”

Can now be set to the Hotbar.

Samurai

Action Adjustment Higanbana Range has been increased from 3 yalms to 6 yalms. Kaeshi: Higanbana Range has been increased from 3 yalms to 6 yalms. Midare Setsugekka Range has been increased from 3 yalms to 6 yalms. Kaeshi: Setsugekka Range has been increased from 3 yalms to 6 yalms.

Reaper

Action Adjustment Arcane Crest Cure potency of the Crest of Time Returned effect has been reduced from 100 to 50.

Dancer

Action Adjustment Standard Finish Action category has been changed from ability to weaponskill. Technical Finish Action category has been changed from ability to weaponskill. Tillana Action category has been changed from ability to weaponskill.

Summoner

Action Adjustment Fountain of Fire Potency has been increased from 430 to 520. Brand of Purgatory Potency has been increased from 180 to 240.

Scholar

Action Adjustment Fey Union Range has been increased from 15 yalms to 30 yalms.

The range within which players must stay has been increased from 15 yalms to 30 yalms.

The raid dungeon Pandæmonium: Asphodelos (Savage) has been added.

Level Requirement Disciple of War or Magic level 90 (Two or more of the same job is not permitted) Item Level Requirement Asphodelos: The First Circle (Savage): Average Item Level 570

Asphodelos: The Second Circle (Savage): Average Item Level 575

Asphodelos: The Third Circle (Savage): Average Item Level 580

Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle (Savage): Average Item Level 580 Party Size Eight players Time Limit Asphodelos: The First Circle (Savage): 90 minutes

Asphodelos: The Second Circle (Savage): 90 minutes

Asphodelos: The Third Circle (Savage): 90 minutes

Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle (Savage): 120 minutes

Requirements – To access Pandæmonium: Asphodelos (Savage), players must speak with Nemjiji in Labyrinthos (X:8.4 Y:27.4) with a level 90 Disciple of War or Magic after completing the quest “Who Wards the Warders.”

– To access Pandæmonium: Asphodelos (Savage), players must speak with Nemjiji in Labyrinthos (X:8.4 Y:27.4) with a level 90 Disciple of War or Magic after completing the quest “Who Wards the Warders.” Rewards – Upon completing Pandæmonium: Asphodelos (Savage) duties, a treasure coffer will appear containing an Asphodelos Coffer. Using this item transforms it into gear corresponding to the user’s current job. In addition, the coffers that appear upon completing Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle (Savage) yield weapons.

– Upon completing Pandæmonium: Asphodelos (Savage) duties, a treasure coffer will appear containing an Asphodelos Coffer. Using this item transforms it into gear corresponding to the user’s current job. In addition, the coffers that appear upon completing Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle (Savage) yield weapons. Item Exchange In addition to gear, players will receive an Asphodelos Mythos from each area, which can be exchanged for gear of your choosing. * Players will only receive one Asphodelos Mythos per area each week upon completing said area for the first time. By speaking with Mylenie in Labyrinthos (X:8.3 Y:27.6) or Djole in Radz-at-Han (X:10.3 Y:9.6), players can exchange Asphodelos Mythos from Pandæmonium: Asphodelos (Savage) for corresponding gear.

New elite marks have been added.

Allagan tomestones of astronomy have been added. Players can only obtain 450 Allagan tomestones of astronomy per week and carry a maximum of 2,000. Moreover, players can only receive Allagan tomestones of astronomy after reaching level 90 with at least one Disciple of War or Magic. Furthermore, with the introduction of Allagan tomestones of astronomy, the number of tomestones required for weapons exchange has been reduced from 1,000 to 500. The number of Allagan tomestones received for completion of duty roulette has been adjusted.



Items

New items have been added

New recipes have been added

New master recipes have been added

New mounts have been added

New minions have been added

System