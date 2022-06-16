FF7 Remake hits Steam on June 17, Steam Deck support confirmed

At long last, Square Enix has confirmed that FF7 Remake will migrate to Steam tomorrow, June 17.

After years of development, Square Enix finally shipped Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS4 in April 2020. More than a year would pass before it finally migrated to other platforms, though.

To the chagrin of many, the title landed on PC in late 2021 as an Epic Games Store exclusive. And despite the Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s disastrous PC launch, franchise faithful remain as eager as ever to get their hands on a Steam version.

The wait for the remake’s arrival on Steam will soon come to an end, however.

FF7 Remake’s Steam release may go live soon

During Square Enix‘s celebratory Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary stream, the publisher confirmed that FF7 Remake Integrade will imminently make its way to Steam.

PC players on Steam can begin exploring the enhanced version of Midgar on Friday, June 17, Square Enix announced at the start of the broadcast.

In addition, the publisher noted that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Integrade’s rollout on Steam will fully support Valve’s Steam Deck device, meaning players can take Cloud and Co. on the go.

While this news will undoubtedly excite countless Final Fantasy fans, one platform, in particular, remains unaccounted for – Xbox. It’s presently unknown whether or not Square Enix plans to deploy the remake on the Microsoft-owned family of consoles.

At the very least, FF7 faithful now have a timeline for when the second part of the remake saga will hit store shelves. Square Enix announced a little later in the stream that Part 2, or Rebirth, is currently on track for a PS5 release in winter 2023.