Production on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is already underway

According to Creative Director Tetsuya Nomura, production, in some part, has already begun on FF7 Remake Part 3.

June 16 proved a good day for Final Fantasy 7 fans. Square Enix hosted a 25th-anniversary celebration for the groundbreaking title, wherein details about multiple projects were unveiled.

For one, the publisher finally confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s second entry, entitled Rebirth, will launch on PS5 sometime in winter 2023.

The broadcast also brought news of FF7 Remake’s Steam release and Steam Deck support, both of which PC users can enjoy as of writing. To the surprise of many, Creative Director Tetsuya Nomura managed to throw in another quick tease, too.

FF7 Remake Part 3 development is in the works

During yesterday’s anniversary stream, the official Final Fantasy 7 Twitter account shared a message from Tetsuya Nomura.

The message came in two text-laden images, with the second page revealing that “some development has already begun on the third title.” As of now, however, Nomura and the team are not ready to share the name of the third entry.

The Creative Director’s full letter to fans reads as follows:

We're delighted to present messages from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth creative director Tetsuya Nomura, director Naoki Hamaguchi and producer Yoshinori Kitase. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/Cem5VO4HVq — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) June 16, 2022

It’s worth noting that by November 2019, developers had already gotten a start on FF7 Rebirth’s production. How the early work on FF7 Remake Part 3 will benefit the wait time between the next two releases remains a mystery.

But fans can hope three years and change won’t separate Rebirth and its follow-up installment. In the meantime, Final Fantasy faithful have a few other noteworthy releases to look forward to playing.

PSP classic Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 will receive an HD remaster on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms this winter. And Final Fantasy 16’s remains on track for a summer 2023 release on PS5.