FC Houses in FFXIV snatched up by a handful of players as community left reeling

Free company houses in Final Fantasy XIV are being snatched up by a handful of rich players who want them for Gil in Dawntrail, leaving the rest of the community homeless and reeling.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail is right around the corner, and with it, players are preparing for the launch of the new expansion. Clearing out inventories, preparing Wondrous Tales, and even farming Gil to ensure they have enough for the road ahead.

One such way of obtaining Gil is through Free Company submarines, which can net players millions upon millions of Gil if they manage to optimize and exploit the system correctly. Because of this many players will make alternate accounts to have FCs specifically for Gil, letting them rake in the profits.

Article continues after ad

This has resulted in a few servers having their entire Wards filled with alternate accounts, farming Gil for Dawntrail’s launch. This has rubbed much of the community the wrong way, and they’ve been expressing their frustration at the practice.

Article continues after ad

While on paper making alternate characters isn’t a problem, many players are upset because it takes away houses from other players who may want it for their main character. And because there’s limited housing available on any given server, more populated Data Centers in America and Europe are suffering as a result.

Some players have called for this practice to be banned or ruled against Terms of Service, which should hopefully prevent others from doing so.

Article continues after ad

“This is honestly enraging and I don’t understand why it’s not against ToS/punished by SE,” FFXIV content creator Spofie argued.

Others suggested that housing should be limited to IP addresses or be instanced, that way it prevents cases like this from happening.

With Dawntrail only a week away it’s unlikely the devs will have any major plans up their sleeve, but with how in tune Creative Business Unit III is with their community, there may be some major changes later down the line.