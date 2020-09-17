Everything we know about Final Fantasy 16, release date, setting, and more

Final Fantasy XVI is one of the most eagerly-anticipated next-gen games and while we had heard rumors about its development, the new trailer has finally given us a good look at what players can expect when the game releases.

The PS5 showcase revealed a bunch of upcoming next-gen titles, but one of the most exciting announcements was that of Final Fantasy XVI. Square Enix surprised everyone when they dropped their trailer for the sixteenth title, giving PlayStation fans a glimpse of what they can expect to see.

Advertisement

Not only does Square Enix’s upcoming fantasy title look incredibly dark, its recent teaser trailer has also left many fans with a lot of questions. While information surrounding Final Fantasy XVI may be scarce, we’ve rounded up all the information we currently know.

Final Fantasy XVI release date

As of writing, Square Enix has yet to make an official announcement on the game’s release date. However, a recent press release has stated that fans can expect a reveal in 2021. Of course, even with this scheduled reveal, the Final Fantasy series is known to take years during development.

Advertisement

Let’s just hope that Final Fantasy XVI doesn’t get caught in a 10-year development nightmare and receive the same setbacks as its controversial predecessor.

Director Hiroshi Takai stated: “I have taken on countless challenges during our journey to bring you the sixteenth chapter in the storied FINAL FANTASY franchise. And though we’re pouring our hearts and souls into this project each and every day, it may still be some time before we can get it into your hands. However, I promise it will be worth the wait!”

What platforms will Final Fantasy XVI be available on?

Despite the initial trailer indicating that of a PC release, Square Enix has now stated that Final Fantasy 16 will be exclusive to PS5 systems. Unfortunately, it looks like PC players and those who will be purchasing an Xbox Series X/S will have to wait until further news is announced.

Advertisement

While both Xbox and PC fans may rightfully feel a little gloomy, it’s important to remember that there have been a number of Square Enix published games that have eventually made their way to these platforms – after all, Nier Automata famously launched a whole year later on the Xbox One.

For now, though, it looks as though Final Fantasy 16 will remain on PS5.

Final Fantasy XVI setting and combat

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tBnBAkHv9M

The footage shown at the PS5 showcase was captured on PC and gave fans a juicy look at the game’s cast of characters, moody environments, and flashy combat system. Judging from the trailer, it looks as though Final Fantasy XVI is set to return to its medieval roots. In fact, it appears the futuristic tech last seen in Final Fantasy XV is completely missing.

Advertisement

While the monolithic mechs and gas-guzzling airships may be gone, it does seem the action-based real-time battle system will be returning. Quite whether it will share the exact same mechanics of Final Fantasy XV remains to be seen. However, the combat does showcase some rather scintillating swordplay combos, deadly aerial attacks, warp-based dashes, and devastating magical attacks.

We even get a glimpse of some of the series’ iconic summons (Titan, Phoenix, Ifrit, and Shiva), suggesting that we’ll be able to use them to smite our enemies. There aren’t many story details to discuss, but it does look as though our main protagonist has been sworn with protecting a young prince. Of course, in true Final Fantasy fashion, this task is thwarted and our quest will likely revolve around rescuing his highness.

If it’s anything like previous games, we can expect to see plenty of political intrigue, internal struggles, fiendish backstabbing, and high-octane boss fights.

In his recent press release, Producer Naoki Yoshida gave the following message to fans: “I expect everyone to have fun speculating, as we have a lot in store—not only for FINAL FANTASY XVI, but for FINAL FANTASY XIV, too. Needless to say, I’ll be working hard on both!”

If you want to find out about all the latest gaming updates and news, then be sure to follow @Dexerto over on Twitter.