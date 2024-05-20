Every Tank change coming in FFXIV: Dawntrail

Tank in Final Fantasy XIV will be receiving new job actions in the upcoming Dawntrail expansion, here’s what we know so far about the upcoming updates.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail expansion will be arriving in early July. With a new story, new dungeons, and raids, the level cap will be raised to 100, giving all jobs new actions and abilities to match.

Looking to get more information on all the changes coming in Dawntrail?

General

All tanks in Dawntrail will have their Rampart and 30% damage reduction abilities upgraded in the level 90s range. On top of that, Reprisal’s duration will be increased to 15 seconds, which will better match up with the tank’s party mitigation spells.

Paladin

Paladin will have new animations for the second and third casts of their Atonement action. The input execution will remain the same, as Atonement will change to these actions.

On top of that, Paladin is receiving a new action that can be executed after Blade of Valor.

Warrior

Warrior will be gaining a new action that can be used during their Inner Release, provided that three executions of Fell Cleave or Decimate have been used.

Primal Rend will also have a bonus action available after its cast, likely being the flashy action seen in the Job Actions trailer.

Dark Knight

Dark Knight has one of the bigger changes in Dawntrail, with Blood Weapon and Delirium being combined into a single effect.

Outside of this change, a new action will be available for execution after Living Shadow.

Gunbreaker

Gunbreaker will be given a new action that can be executed after Fated Circle (via the Continuation button). This grants even more AoE combo to the tank. Alongside that, a new three-step combo can be executed after Bloodfest at the cost of no cartridges.