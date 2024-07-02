Best ways to level up in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Dawntrail has finally been released for Final Fantasy XIV players, and with it comes an increase in the maximum level cap to 100. Getting there is no easy feat, however, so here are some of the best ways to level up in the new expansion.

Final Fantasy XIV has just bumped up the level cap from 90 to 100 with the new Dawntrail expansion. This means all previously max-level jobs now have a bonus of 10 levels of experience they need to gain. This can be a pretty time-consuming activity, with 21 combat jobs to level up.

Fortunately, there are some great methods to level up quickly, and we’ll share them with you.

Roulettes

Like other MMOs, Final Fantasy XIV has daily roulettes that grant a hefty chunk of bonus experience for completion. Roulettes will randomly assign you a dungeon, trial, or raid depending on what you signed up for, and will grant you a good amount of experience once you complete it.

It’s always a good idea to complete the Duty Roulette: Leveling once a day, as that’s one of the best sources of experience. Similarly, if you’re in a solo party, turning on Limited Leveling Roulette can give you a dungeon more suited to your level, netting you more relevant exp too.

Dungeons

Spamming dungeons near your level is one of the better methods of leveling up. There’s no limit to how much you can run a dungeon, so you could keep doing this all the way to level 100. Queue times may be an issue though, especially if you’re leveling a DPS class, as they generally have longer queues.

Square Enix Dungeons are great forms of experience, giving you a chunk after each boss.

There is the Trust System which replaces human players with NPCs, letting you skip the queue times, but the NPCs aren’t quite as powerful as other humans, meaning your clear rate might be a bit slower.

FATEs

Speaking of queue times, FATEs are a perfect way to grind out some levels while waiting in queue. These are mini-activities that spawn throughout the various zones and offer a decent bit of experience for completing them. What’s great about FATEs is you aren’t locked into it, meaning you can dip out at any point and not be punished.

FATEs in Dawntrail will also reward you with Bicolor Gemstones, which are an important resource you can trade in for various goodies.

Wondrous Tales

Wondrous Tales is a weekly system that involves clearing specific duties. Players can pick up a Wondrous Tales book from Khloe Aliapoh in Idyllshire. This book will contain a list of several duties players need to complete.

Square Enix Getting three lines in Wondrous Tales can net you some fantastical rewards.

Each time you complete a duty you’re given a sticker which is randomly placed on a bingo board. Once you complete a line or complete nine duties, you can trade the book in for rewards and experience.

If you’re especially lucky, you might even get three lines, netting you some fantastic rewards well worth the undertaking.