Asmongold concerned WoW-style stat change for FFXIV: Endwalker could end in “disaster”

Asmongold shared skepticism about the upcoming FFXIV: Endwalker “stat squish,” that seems similar to bad experiences he’s had before in World of Warcraft.

Asmongold’s adventure into FFXIV has been explosive. His very first stream of the game on July 4 netted him over $30k, and since then, his FFXIV streams have seen crazy viewership numbers.

With the upcoming release of expansion Endwalker, there’s one specific change that Asmongold is preaching caution about.

Endwalker stat squish

Asmongold was watching YouTuber Zepla’s “Things To Do BEFORE Endwalker in FFXIV!” video, where she outlined what players should spend their time doing before the expansion hits live servers. She mentions the upcoming “stat squish” where FFXIV will undergo a downscaling of all numbers in the game across the board.

Zepla mentions that FFXIV will give players a buff to compensate for the stat squish and Asmongold says, “This is exactly what happened in WoW and WoD (Warlords of Draenor), they scaled everything down and they added a buff, and then sometimes the buff wouldn’t work. It was so… some fights got harder, some got easier. It was just really, really f**king dumb. I hope that doesn’t happen with Final Fantasy.”

Responding to a chat message that said “Disaster incoming” Asmon responded, “Yeah, we’ll see.”

Asmon, who’s been playing and streaming WoW for years, has experience with stat squishes before like he mentioned in Warlords of Draenor, which probably fuels his skepticism on the mechanic.

Hopefully for him, and FFXIV players across the board, Square Enix handles the squish correctly so players don’t have an unpleasant time once Endwalker releases.