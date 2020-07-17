YouTuber WillNE takes cheeky swipe at EA over FIFA 20 Pro Clubs

Popular British YouTuber Will 'WillNE' Lenney has taken a cheeky pop at EA SPORTS over Pro Clubs in FIFA 20, calling on them to stop focusing so much on Ultimate Team.

It's no secret that EA have, in the past few years, focused more on FUT than anything other game mode. It stands to reason given its standing as the title's most popular mode, as well as the money it generates each year.

Advertisement

However, the likes of Pro Clubs and Career Mode still attract a whole host of players, and it looks like WillNE is among those.

The Geordie YouTuber is an avid Newcastle United fan, and it appears he likes to dabble in FIFA as well, from time to time.

Advertisement

On July 16, the 24-year-old tweeted: "Some kid joined our pro club last night because we accidentally left it open and turns out he's the best corner taker we have, mendyshark if you're out there we're playing again at 9 and need you on set pieces".

This prompted EA themselves to respond, who joked "Attention: Pro Clubs set piece legend". WillNE, however, was less than impressed with the developers, ruthlessly hitting out at them over the attention (or lack thereof) that has been paid to Pro Clubs in FIFA 20.

"F**k off," Lenney replied, "stop spending all of your time and money on Ultimate Team and fix [Pro] Clubs. I want to play CAM without getting a 2.9 match rating".

Advertisement

fuck off stop spending all of your time and money on ultimate team and fix clubs i want to play cam without getting a 2.9 match rating — Will (@willne) July 16, 2020

The tweet garnered a lot of attention, amassing nearly 20,000 likes at the time of writing. It seems a lot of FIFA 20 players agree that the mode has been relegated to the back benches in recent years.

There are genuine reasons for EA to prioritize Ultimate Team but WillNE, and others, appear to be of the opinion that it receives a disproportionate amount of attention. We'll soon see if that changes in FIFA 21.