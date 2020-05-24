YouTuber Bateson reveals his insane FIFA 20 Bundesliga Ultimate Team

Popular FIFA YouTuber Jamie 'Bateson87' Bateson has revealed the best possible FIFA 20 Bundesliga Ultimate Team, following the release of the German league's TOTSSF on May 15.

While a number of professional leagues are still doing their best to restart amid the global health crisis, the Bundesliga is setting a precedent for organization and behind-closed-doors football.

Despite the German top flight now being on its way to completion, EA Sports still released a TOTSSF for the Bundesliga, rewarding the stand-out players with some insane cards. Now, the best of the best have been thrown together by veteran FIFA YouTuber Bateson87, who has revealed what he believes to be the best Bundesliga Ultimate Team possible.

Advertisement

In a May 23 YouTube video, the British FIFA star revealed his picks for the best FIFA 20 Bundesliga side possible. It won't surprise you that it is dominated by TOTSSF cards, but there might be a few picks that surprise you.

For one, there is no room for TOTSSF Erling Haaland, who fails to oust Robert Lewandowski or Timo Werner for a spot in the starting XI. While Haaland is lower OVR than either of those cards, he has had high praise sung about him by a number of prominent community members, including RunTheFUTMarket.

Advertisement

There's also no room for Serge Gnabry or Kai Havertz, with both men only good enough to make the bench. Bateson highlighted Yann Sommer and Matthias Ginter as the side's "weak links" but, at 94 and 92 OVRs respectively, neither are really that weak.

The full starting XI is broken down below:

GK: Yann Sommer (94)

CB: Matthias Ginter (92)

CB: Matts Hummels (96)

CB: Dayot Upamecano (93)

CM: Thomas Muller (95)

CM: Joshua Kimmich (96)

CAM: Marco Reus (95)

LM: Filip Kostic (94)

RM: Jadon Sancho (96)

ST: Timo Werner (97)

ST: Robert Lewandowski (99)

Non-TOTSSF cards that feature in the squad (albeit on the bench) include 93 OVR Axel Witsel and 92 OVR Manuel Neuer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BupSMd9HRs

Advertisement

It won't surprise anyone that the squad is dominated TOTSSF cards, with EA being massively generous in the upgrades they give players. It remains to be seen if, assuming the Bundesliga campaign is played to a conclusion, they will also release standard TOTS cards.

Read More: Lukaku takes cheeky swipe at EA over Serie A TOTSSF

While Bateson's UT has probably got fans salivating, it will be incredibly difficult to accrue. According to FUTBIN, at the time of writing, the starting XI alone will set players back over 7 million coins on PS4, and 6.6 million on Xbox One.