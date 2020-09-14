When is the FIFA 21 Web App coming out? FUT Companion App

Ultimate Team players cannot wait to build their first starter squad and soon enough they'll be able to do just that. Here's everything you need to know about the FIFA 21 Web App and Companion App, including the release date.

Whether you will be playing the next game on Xbox One, PS4, PC, or waiting until the release of next-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, everybody can access FUT early. Building teams before taking to the field is a staple of players' calendars, and we're quickly approaching that time of year again.

Many will be eyeing Premier League teams with the transfer window bringing some exciting news for fans of Man United, Chelsea, and other clubs. Others may look elsewhere, like Serie A, Bundesliga, or La Liga. There are strong teams all over Europe right now and soon we can start building.

Here, we look at everything to expect from the FIFA 21 Web App and Companion App, which release on PC and mobile devices respectively.

FIFA 21 Web App release date

With the game officially landing this October, players should expect the FIFA 21 Web App to be released on September 30, 2020.

It is usually unveiled before the release of EA Play (formerly EA Access), which is coming out on October 1. More details on that can be found here.

FIFA 21 Companion App release date

Just like other years gone by, the Companion App will release a day after the Web App – October 1, 2020. This is the same date as the early access trial.

By the time both of these are available, all players – even those without EA Access – will be able to jump into FUT 21 and build their first team. They can then play with it using EA Play early access, which grants them 10 hours of gameplay in a pre-release trial of the game.

Can you buy packs in the FIFA 21 Web App?

This is a question people ask pretty much every year, and the answer is yes. There's a bit of a catch, though.

You can open packs using the Web App, with FIFA Points, once the game has been released in early access. You can purchase them using the early access version and open via the Web App, but not you can not buy them directly through the FIFA 21 Web App & Companion App until the game's worldwide release.

How to get free FIFA 21 rewards

Free rewards roll out daily in the Web App and Companion App. These can be small rewards to open up or a few extra coins to play with.

To get them, simply log-in every day and collect when you can. In the time between the start of the apps and release date, you could be looking at a few thousand coins extra to help build your first XI.