When is FIFA 21 EA Access coming out? How to Play FUT Early

The annual release of a new FIFA game is among one of the most exciting times of the year for players, and with EA Access players can get their hands on it even earlier – but when will it be available?

EA Access launched in 2014, giving gamers early access to all releases from the publisher, previous games for free and discounts on any of their titles or in-game transactions. This means players will be able to get FIFA 21 earlier than those who aren’t members, and get a head start at the same time.

But, when will subscribers of the service be able to play the new game? Here’s everything we know about FIFA 21's EA Access.

Advertisement

When FIFA 21's expected EA Access release date?

At the time of writing, FIFA 21 does not have a release date set in stone. September is typically when the game releases, with EA pushing it towards the end of the month, a few weeks after Europe’s major leagues kick off.

FIFA 20 released on September 27, 2019, while FIFA 19 released on September 28, 2018, meaning the last Friday of September is when players could anticipate the game’s release. The last Friday of September 2020 is the 30th – meaning we could be edging into October before most players get to play the game.

For FIFA 20, EA Access members were granted early access that featured 10 hours of gameplay from September 19, nine days before release. If this is replicated for FIFA 21, then members will be able to play from September 21.

Advertisement

How to get FIFA 21 early without EA Access?

Although EA Access is usually the most efficient way for players to get FIFA both earlier and cheaper, you might be able to get FIFA 21 early access through other means, too.

Read More: 7 players that deserve Icon cards in FIFA 21

FIFA 20 was available to play from September 24, three days prior to the game’s official release, for anybody who preordered the Champions or Ultimate Editions.

Although it’s not as early as nine days before release, this means you don’t have to commit to the subscription fee – though, forking out for the premium editions of the game won’t likely save much money in the long run.

Advertisement

While we don’t know the official release date for FIFA 21 yet, we’ll await an official announcement from EA SPORTS to figure out not only when the game is coming, but when players will be able to get early access to it.

Keep tuned with Dexerto to find out everything you need to know about FIFA 21.