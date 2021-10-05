Viral TikTok reveals best FIFA 22 skill moves to destroy opponents

FIFA 22 skill moves and dribbling have faced a fair bit of backlash since release day, but one TikTok user has found some perfect controls to take players on, and score more goals.

There are a number of ways in FIFA 22 to get a leg up on your opponent. From picking the right formations to custom tactics, a system can certainly have a direct impact on your performance.

That being said, the gameplay is a little slower this year which means the emphasis on dribbling has increased, even if players think it’s been nerfed since FIFA 21.

If you have missed the feeling of taking on opponents with ease, fear not, this TikToker has found some really effective solutions.

Best FIFA 22 skill moves revealed in TikTok

A compilation of best FIFA 22 skill moves has gone viral on TikTok, showing players the easiest ways to take on outfield players, and even goalkeepers.

Swiftly getting past the defensive lines in the latest EA game can prove difficult without through balls and lofted passes.

However, this video from justnaztwitch has over 23,000 likes and nearly 200,000 views for a reason – it shows you how to take people on without a sweat.

FIFA 22 skill moves controls explained

Skilled Bridge

As seen in the clip above, Naz recommends the Skilled Bridge, which can be performed by holding L2/RT and doubling tapping R2/RB at the same time.

This only works with four-star skills, which is something to keep in mind when purchasing Ultimate Team cards and deciding on a starting team.

Four Touch Turn

To do the Four Touch Turn, you need to flick the right analog stick down twice while holding L2/LT.

This is also a four-star skill move.

Scoop Fake

The final FIFA 22 skill move he recommends is the Scoop Fake, which is a five-star skill move.

To do this, you need to perform a fake shot and flick the left analog stick to the left or right, depending on the direction you want.

These are the best skill moves being shared all over TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube for FIFA 22. If any more emerge as meta tricks, we’ll be sure to let you know!