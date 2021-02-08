Union Berlin’s Loris Karius has his TOTY filled FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Union Berlin’s goalkeeper Loris Karius has had his Ultimate Team starting XI revealed and it’s packed with Team of the Year players.

With the FIFA 21 Team of the Year squad being revealed recently, it’s no surprise FIFA players everywhere are doing their best to pick up one of the winners.

The TOTY cards are some of the best-rated items on the game and can seriously step-up any lacking Ultimate Team squad. However, as they cost so much to buy, only the most dedicated and luckiest FIFA 21 players have the chance to use a number of them in one team.

Well, Union Berlin’s goalkeeper Loris Karius has five TOTY cards, two ICONS, and two Player Moments cards. So, for a professional footballer, it’s fair to say he’s got a pretty stacked starting XI.

Loris Karius’s Ultimate Team squad was posted to the FIFA subreddit after a player went up against him in an online match. From just a glance at Karius’ squad, you can tell he takes FIFA 21 extremely seriously.

With the likes of TOTY, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, and Davies in defense and TOTY Fernandes and Ronaldo up front, it’s fair to say Karius has got a squad any FIFA player would be proud of.

That’s not even counting the ICONS, Gullit and Girrancha, that make up his impressive midfield. Of course, he’s even rounded of his squad with his own 99 rated Pro Player card between the posts.

Loris Karius’ Ultimate Team

GK: Loris Karius (99)

Loris Karius (99) CB: Virgil van Dijk (96)

Virgil van Dijk (96) CB: Jerome Boateng (90)

Jerome Boateng (90) LB: Alphonso Davies (93)

Alphonso Davies (93) RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (94)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (94) CM: Ruud Gullit (90)

Ruud Gullit (90) LM: Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford RM: Garrincha (94)

Garrincha (94) CAM: Bruno Fernandes (97)

Bruno Fernandes (97) CAM: Paulo Dybala (91)

Paulo Dybala (91) ST: Cristiano Ronaldo (98)

Karius has one of the best Ultimate Team squads we’ve seen from a professional footballer so far. Unfortunately, it doesn’t quite top Erling Haaland’s full ICON starting XI just yet.

We’ll have to keep an eye on Karius’ team to see if he makes any upgrades in the upcoming months to his already stacked squad.