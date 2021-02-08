Logo
Union Berlin’s Loris Karius has his TOTY filled FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Published: 8/Feb/2021 12:06

by Alex Garton
Loris Karius Ultimate Team
EA SPORTS

Union Berlin’s goalkeeper Loris Karius has had his Ultimate Team starting XI revealed and it’s packed with Team of the Year players.

With the FIFA 21 Team of the Year squad being revealed recently, it’s no surprise FIFA players everywhere are doing their best to pick up one of the winners.

The TOTY cards are some of the best-rated items on the game and can seriously step-up any lacking Ultimate Team squad. However, as they cost so much to buy, only the most dedicated and luckiest FIFA 21 players have the chance to use a number of them in one team.

Well, Union Berlin’s goalkeeper Loris Karius has five TOTY cards, two ICONS, and two Player Moments cards. So, for a professional footballer, it’s fair to say he’s got a pretty stacked starting XI.

FIFA 21 Stadium
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 was released back in October of 2020.

Loris Karius’s Ultimate Team squad was posted to the FIFA subreddit after a player went up against him in an online match. From just a glance at Karius’ squad, you can tell he takes FIFA 21 extremely seriously.

With the likes of TOTY, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, and Davies in defense and TOTY Fernandes and Ronaldo up front, it’s fair to say Karius has got a squad any FIFA player would be proud of.

That’s not even counting the ICONS, Gullit and Girrancha, that make up his impressive midfield. Of course, he’s even rounded of his squad with his own 99 rated Pro Player card between the posts.

Loris Karius’ Ultimate Team

  • GK: Loris Karius (99)
  • CB: Virgil van Dijk (96)
  • CB: Jerome Boateng (90)
  • LB: Alphonso Davies (93)
  • RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (94)
  • CM: Ruud Gullit (90)
  • LM: Marcus Rashford
  • RM: Garrincha (94)
  • CAM: Bruno Fernandes (97)
  • CAM: Paulo Dybala (91)
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo (98)

Karius has one of the best Ultimate Team squads we’ve seen from a professional footballer so far. Unfortunately, it doesn’t quite top Erling Haaland’s full ICON starting XI just yet.

We’ll have to keep an eye on Karius’ team to see if he makes any upgrades in the upcoming months to his already stacked squad.

How to complete FIFA 21 85+ Double Upgrade SBC

Published: 8/Feb/2021 11:17 Updated: 8/Feb/2021 11:23

by Jacob Hale
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 players have the chance to earn two players rated over 85 in Ultimate Team with this new 85+ Double Upgrade SBC.

Upgrade SBCs are one of the best ways to remove dead wood from your team and, in return, hedge your bets on getting some seriously solid players.

With Team of the Year cards, Future Stars, ICONs and more, it’s possible to get some seriously impressive upgrades to your team with SBCs like this one.

So, if you want to try and bolster your team but don’t quite have the millions of coins needed to bring in ICONs like Gullit, Ronaldo and Eusebio, it might be worth trying your luck with this.

FIFA 21 ICON Vidic
EA SPORTS
This offers a decent chance to get top players, such as ICONs, without breaking the bank.

This Squad Building Challenge isn’t going to set you back much — just a few players from your club and little over 70k coins — so let’s take a look at the requirements and cheapest solution to complete this SBC and get your team upgraded.

85+ Double Upgrade SBC

Requirements

  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 40
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Cheapest solution

At the time of writing, this is the cheapest solution available, found via FUTBIN.

It clocks in at around 74k coins for Xbox or PlayStation users, but is around 88k on PC. In return, you’ll get a 2 Rare Gold Players pack, both rated 85 or higher.

fifa 21 85+ Double Upgrade SBC solution
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
85+ Double Upgrade SBC solution.

Obviously, prices may fluctuate with this SBC live, so it’s possible it comes out as more expensive as these players become more valuable in the market.

If possible, it’s always best to see if there’s a way you can complete this SBC even cheaper by swapping out one or two players or seeing if you have any sitting in your club that you don’t need.

Regardless of whether you go with this exact team, what’s more important is the rewards. Let us know what you pull by tweeting us at @UltimateTeamUK.