Trainwreck slams EA for using gambling sponsors on kits in FIFA 22

Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam slammed EA for using gambling sponsors on kits in FIFA 22 after they banned him from participating in an Apex Legends tournament due to his gambling content.

On November 1, Nicholas ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff revealed that EA didn’t want Train involved in his $50k Apex Legends tournament. He didn’t specify the reason. However, Train later confirmed it was due to his gambling content.

At the time, he slammed EA, calling them “corrupt” and accused them of “virtue-signaling.” He re-ignited the fire on November 15 after a fan pointed out that EA has gambling sponsors on their kits in FIFA 22.

“Last week, EA told Nick they don’t want me participating in his tournaments because I gamble,” said Train. “Today on FIFA, one of my viewers found this kit. What f**king clowns.

“Don’t know why this went over so many people’s heads.”

The kit in question belongs to Watford F.C. It bears the name of one of their sponsors, Stake.com, a crypto casino, and sports betting platform. As a result, some people claimed it was their fault. However, Train disagreed.

“Holy sh*t. All of you people saying this really don’t get it,” he explained. “If you had even half a brain, you’d realize that your reasoning makes it even worse and more hypocritical.”

last week @EA told nick they don’t want me participating in his tournaments because i gamble, today on fifa one of my viewers found this kit, what fucking clowns pic.twitter.com/nnvmsRWQID — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) November 15, 2021

Train’s gambling streams have been subject to criticism. At one point, he lost a significant amount of money and considered stopping. Despite that, though, he’s still forging ahead and has even donated millions of dollars this year.