 Trainwreck slams EA for using gambling sponsors on kits in FIFA 22
FIFA

Trainwreck slams EA for using gambling sponsors on kits in FIFA 22

Published: 16/Nov/2021 3:07

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
EA SPORTS / Twitch: TrainwrecksTV
EA SPORTS / Twitch: TrainwrecksTV

FIFA 22 TrainwrecksTV

Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam slammed EA for using gambling sponsors on kits in FIFA 22 after they banned him from participating in an Apex Legends tournament due to his gambling content.

On November 1, Nicholas ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff revealed that EA didn’t want Train involved in his $50k Apex Legends tournament. He didn’t specify the reason. However, Train later confirmed it was due to his gambling content.

At the time, he slammed EA, calling them “corrupt” and accused them of “virtue-signaling.” He re-ignited the fire on November 15 after a fan pointed out that EA has gambling sponsors on their kits in FIFA 22.

trainwreck-shuts-down-claims-stole-work-artist
Twitch: TrainwrecksTV
Train wasn’t happy after being banned from NICKMERCS’ Apex Legends tournament.

“Last week, EA told Nick they don’t want me participating in his tournaments because I gamble,” said Train. “Today on FIFA, one of my viewers found this kit. What f**king clowns.

“Don’t know why this went over so many people’s heads.”

The kit in question belongs to Watford F.C. It bears the name of one of their sponsors, Stake.com, a crypto casino, and sports betting platform. As a result, some people claimed it was their fault. However, Train disagreed.

“Holy sh*t. All of you people saying this really don’t get it,” he explained. “If you had even half a brain, you’d realize that your reasoning makes it even worse and more hypocritical.”

Train’s gambling streams have been subject to criticism. At one point, he lost a significant amount of money and considered stopping. Despite that, though, he’s still forging ahead and has even donated millions of dollars this year.

