Top 20 highest potential FIFA 21 wonderkids in Career Mode

EA SPORTS has lifted the lid on the top 20 highest rated wonderkids in FIFA 21, including Jadon Sancho, French world champion Kylian Mbappe, and a host of hidden gems — here are all the players with the highest potential in Career Mode.
FIFA 21 dubbed the players “the talent you want in your squad to help you dominate for years to come,” and the devs couldn’t be more correct — these are some of the biggest rising stars in world football heading into the 2020/21 season.
The list boasts a few players that were also going to be included, like FIFA 21 cover stars Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Joao Felix.
EA has included a few youngsters already hitting a top-level, like Marcus Rashford, Chelsea's new midfielder Kai Havertz, and more. There are also some stars still on the rise, like Sandro Tonali — who just joined AC Milan on a €10m loan — and Real Madrid’s flashy new €45m Brazillian winger Rodrygo.
Here’s the full list of wonderkids that you should be hustling to buy as soon as you start your FIFA 21 career mode campaign in the 2020 title.
Top 20 FIFA 21 wonderkids in Career Mode
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Overall
|Max. Potential
|Kylian Mbappe
|Paris Saint Germain
|ST
|90
|95
|Jadon Sancho
|Borussia Dortmund
|RM
|87
|93
|Kai Havertz
|Chelsea
|CAM
|85
|93
|Joao Felix
|Atletico de Madrid
|CF
|81
|93
|Vinicius Jr
|Real Madrid
|LW
|80
|93
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|RB
|87
|92
|Erling Haaland
|Borussia Dortmund
|ST
|84
|92
|Matthijs de Light
|Piemonte Calcio
|CB
|85
|92
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|AC Milan
|GK
|85
|92
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter Milan
|ST
|84
|92
|Marcus Rashford
|Manchester United
|LM
|85
|91
|Francisco Trincao
|FC Barcelona
|RW
|78
|91
|Sandro Tonali
|AC Milan
|CDM
|77
|91
|Frenkie de Jong
|FC Barcelona
|CM
|85
|90
|Dayot Upamecano
|RB Leipzig
|CB
|79
|90
|Frederico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|CM
|83
|90
|Mikel Oyarzabal
|Real Sociedad
|LW
|84
|90
|Rodrygo
|Real Madrid
|RW
|76
|90
|Ansu Fati
|FC Barcelona
|LW
|76
|90
|Alphonso Davies
|Bayern Munchen
|LB
|81
|89
This newly-revealed top 20 means we can now formulate one of the best teams to sign in your FIFA 21 career, if you have a nice kitty of cash.
If you want to build for the future, spend a few seasons developing young stars, then turn into a world powerhouse, this is the Career Mode team to put together:
FIFA 21 is set to release later this fall on Tuesday, October 6 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version will be available for free on next-gen consoles to players who have already purchased the 2020 title.
