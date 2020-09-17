Top 20 highest potential FIFA 21 wonderkids in Career Mode

EA SPORTS has lifted the lid on the top 20 highest rated wonderkids in FIFA 21, including Jadon Sancho, French world champion Kylian Mbappe, and a host of hidden gems ⁠— here are all the players with the highest potential in Career Mode.

FIFA 21 dubbed the players “the talent you want in your squad to help you dominate for years to come,” and the devs couldn’t be more correct ⁠— these are some of the biggest rising stars in world football heading into the 2020/21 season.

Advertisement

The list boasts a few players that were also going to be included, like FIFA 21 cover stars Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Joao Felix.

EA has included a few youngsters already hitting a top-level, like Marcus Rashford, Chelsea's new midfielder Kai Havertz, and more. There are also some stars still on the rise, like Sandro Tonali ⁠— who just joined AC Milan on a €10m loan ⁠— and Real Madrid’s flashy new €45m Brazillian winger Rodrygo.

Advertisement

Here’s the full list of wonderkids that you should be hustling to buy as soon as you start your FIFA 21 career mode campaign in the 2020 title.

Top 20 FIFA 21 wonderkids in Career Mode

Player Club Position Overall Max. Potential Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint Germain ST 90 95 Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund RM 87 93 Kai Havertz Chelsea CAM 85 93 Joao Felix Atletico de Madrid CF 81 93 Vinicius Jr Real Madrid LW 80 93 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool RB 87 92 Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund ST 84 92 Matthijs de Light Piemonte Calcio CB 85 92 Gianluigi Donnarumma AC Milan GK 85 92 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan ST 84 92 Marcus Rashford Manchester United LM 85 91 Francisco Trincao FC Barcelona RW 78 91 Sandro Tonali AC Milan CDM 77 91 Frenkie de Jong FC Barcelona CM 85 90 Dayot Upamecano RB Leipzig CB 79 90 Frederico Valverde Real Madrid CM 83 90 Mikel Oyarzabal

Real Sociedad LW 84 90 Rodrygo Real Madrid RW 76 90 Ansu Fati FC Barcelona LW 76 90 Alphonso Davies Bayern Munchen LB 81 89

This newly-revealed top 20 means we can now formulate one of the best teams to sign in your FIFA 21 career, if you have a nice kitty of cash.

If you want to build for the future, spend a few seasons developing young stars, then turn into a world powerhouse, this is the Career Mode team to put together:

Advertisement

FIFA 21 is set to release later this fall on Tuesday, October 6 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version will be available for free on next-gen consoles to players who have already purchased the 2020 title.

As always, follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for more FIFA-related breaking news, leaks, FIFA 21 guides, predictions, and more.