How to complete Tielemans FIFA 21 TOTS SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

FIFA 21 Premier League TOTS fever is almost out, but there’s one last reward for those who are still waiting to pack their favorite: Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans has arrived as an SBC. Here’s how you can get your hands on him.
With Premier League TOTS soon to be phased out, you only have a few days left to pick them up in your packs. However, if you’ve been less lucky with the openings, you can maybe use your fodder to get Youri Tielemans.
The Leicester midfielder is a late inclusion to the Premier League TOTS squad, arriving with his 90-rated CM card at the 11th hour. It won’t be around for long, so be quick.
Youri Tielemans FIFA 21 TOTS SBC in-game stats
Tielemans TOTS SBC requirements
National Duty
- # of players from Belgium: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- # of players in the Squad: 11
Premier League
- # of players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- # of players in the Squad: 11
Tielemans TOTS SBC cost
We’re going to be real with you, the Tielemans SBC card is pricey. You’re going to be forking out 220,000 coins minimum, and up to 300,000 coins if you play on PC. For a 90-rated midfielder, there’s better bang for your buck on the market.
However, if you’re adamant on recruiting the star and have the fodder to do so, go crazy.
- Xbox: 219,000
- Playstation: 218,000
- PC: 290,000
Tielemans TOTS SBC solution
We’ve sourced some of the cheapest solutions for Youri Tielemans’ Premier League TOTS SBC. None of these require any loyalty or position change cards, so they should be as easy as possible.
National Duty
Premier League
You have until May 9 to complete the Youri Tielemans Premier League SBC before it disappears.
If you do end up going for the Belgian star, let us know on @UltimateTeamUK — he could just be a hidden gem needed for the late FIFA 21 meta.