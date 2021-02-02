Logo
FIFA

Thibaut Courtois’ stacked FIFA 21 Ultimate Team squad has 5 top ICONS

Published: 2/Feb/2021 23:37 Updated: 2/Feb/2021 23:38

by Albert Petrosyan

Share

FIFA 21

Real Madrid and Belgium superstar goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has divulged the starting 11 of his incredibly stacked Ultimate Team squad in FIFA 21, one that includes five ICONS and his own card, although not the 99 player-version.

Over the past couple of years, more and more professional footballers are turning to FIFA Ultimate Team as an alternate way of enjoying and playing the sport they love, perhaps with even more control than they get to have in their real-world job.

One of those is Thibaut Courtois, one of the best and most well-known goalkeepers in the world. Making an appearance on prominent FIFA streamer Pieface23’s channel recently, the Real Madrid netminder revealed his current go-to squad in FUT.

Thibaut Courtois’ FUT squad

As you’d expect, Courtois’ FUT squad is filled with top-rated players who are among the best for every position, including a combined total of five ICONS, and not any cheapies either.

Courtois' Ultimate Team in FIFA 21
FUTWIZ
Thibaut Courtois’ current squad in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team (formation not confirmed)
  • GK: Courtois – 90 In-Form
  • RB: Cuadrado – 84 Rulebreakers
  • CB: Varane – 88 UCL Road to the Final
  • CB: Blanc – 91 ICON
  • *LB: Theo Hernandez – 87 Headliners
  • CDM: Pogba – 87 UEL Road to the Final
  • CDM: Gullit – 90 ICON
  • *CAM: Eusebio – 93 ICON
  • CAM: Pele – 95 ICON
  • *ST: Mbappe – 97 Team of the Year
  • ST: Ronaldo – 94 ICON

*The exact versions of these cards were not specifically confirmed, so we’ve gone with the highest ones available

There are a couple of things to note about this squad before we move forward; firstly, Courtois mentioned having both Cristiano Ronaldo and the ICON Ronaldo in his squad after revealing that he’d packed the former’s card recently. We can’t be totally sure which of the two he uses more regularly in the team, but it’s probably a good issue to have when you’re a FIFA player.

Secondly, Pieface questioned Thibaut about his choice at left-back after revealing that he prefers Theo Hernandez over current-teammate Ferland Mendy. Despite Mendy being very much a “meta” card, the Belgian opted to go with the AC Milan defender because of his blistering pace.

Lastly, you may be wondering why Courtois doesn’t have a 99-rated pro player card that EA grants exclusively to professional footballers who play FIFA. Well, he actually does have one, but interestingly enough, prefers the 90-rated TOTW version instead, which he jokingly explained why when asked: “The 99 card is s**t, instead of making it better they put 99 but make it 59.”

Overall, Courtois’ FUT squad starting 11 comes at a combined cost of around 40 million coins on PlayStation (~ 31 million on Xbox), but the goalkeeper also has a stash of liquid coins on top of his mega-team.

Thanks to having packed the likes of CR7, Drogba, Cannavaro, and Ashley Cole, he has another 6 million coins sitting on his account, so he could bolster the squad further if he really wanted to.

If you enjoy seeing pro footballers’ teams in FUT, make sure to follow us on Twitter, @UltimateTeamUK, for more of these squads and all other FIFA 21 news.

 

FIFA

How to complete Wayne Rooney End of an Era SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

Published: 2/Feb/2021 18:37 Updated: 2/Feb/2021 19:34

by Bill Cooney
Rooney end of an era SBC FIFA 21
EA Sports

Share

There’s a brand new End of an Era Squad Building Challenge for the one and only Wayne Rooney in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and we have all the info you need on the price, stats, requirements, and more to unlock his new card as quickly and cheaply as possible.

Now serving as manager for EFL Championship side Derby County, the Englishman was widely considered one of the best players of his generation and is still the record goalscorer for the Englandnational team and Manchester United.

This new SBC celebrates Wayne Rooney’s legacy with a Premium SBC version, so let’s take a look at what kind of stats we’re working with, and what you’ll have to do to grab it for yourself.

Wayne Rooney End of an Era in-game stats

FUTBIN
In-game stats for Rooney’s End of an Era SBC card.

This 93 OVR is leagues better than Rooney’s 77-rated Derby County card, his only other one so far in FIFA 21. Here he’s been turned into the player most of us remember, with a 34-point boost to bring Pace up to 87.

Physicality and Dribbling are both up 15 to 90 and 91 respectively. Finally, Shooting is now at 95, an increase of 14, which all should help put Wayne right back in the thick of Ultimate Team matches once again.

Wayne Rooney End of an Era SBC price & requirements

If you see those stats and think to yourself “Dexerto, there’s no way this is a cheap SBC,” you’re absolutely right. All together it will run you 376,000 to 435,000 FUT Coins to knock out the challenge and get the new card.

The good news is that there are only three sets of requirements to knock out, so while they might cost you a pretty penny, they at least won’t take forever to complete. The full list of requirements are down below:

Rising Star

  • Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Legend in the Making

  • Number of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Three Lions King

  • Number of players from England: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Wayne Rooney End of an Era SBC Solutions

Below are some of the cheapest solutions to each of the challenges listed above. To make things as easy as possible, none of them will require any position change cards or loyalty to complete:

Rising Star solution

Legend in the Making solution

Three Lions King solution

If you want to bring this legend on to your squad, you’ll have until Tuesday, February 23 to knock out all of the SBC requirements.

Let us know on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK if you do end up grabbing Wayne, and how his new card ends up working out for you on the pitch.