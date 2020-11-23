 Steven Bergwijn’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team squad revealed with 3 ICONs - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

Steven Bergwijn’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team squad revealed with 3 ICONs

Published: 23/Nov/2020 11:23

by Jacob Hale
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team starting XI revealed, with three different ICONs and a stacked team of solid meta picks.

Like the rest of us, Bergwijn clearly likes to play a bit of FUT to wind down, which is especially needed after beating Manchester City 2-0 and securing the top spot in the Premier League.

While a lot of the sport’s top stars have teams stacked full of ICONs, with high-rated special cards in abundance, the Dutch player’s team is clearly still in somewhat of a building phase — though is much better than the standard team you’ll see.

It features some ICONs, but for the most part it’s fairly standard and fits the meta, so you can tell he’s been paying attention to the kind of players that should be used.

Steven Bergwijn Tottenham celebration FIFA 21 Harry Kane
EA SPORTS
Steven Bergwijn became a favorite among Spurs fans, but has struggled for minutes this season.

Bergwijn hasn’t featured a lot in the Spurs squad this season. Competing with the likes of Heung-Min Son is making it much more difficult for him to find minutes on the pitch, but that’s probably given him more time to work on his Ultimate Team.

His squad was posted to Reddit by Toddyw1999, with a severe lack of Spurs players in it — except for two major names.

Steven Bergwijn’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team XI

  • GK: Lloris (87)
  • RB: Semedo (83)
  • CB: Virgil Van Dijk (90)
  • CB: Raphael Varane (86)
  • LB: Ferland Mendy (83)
  • CDM: Ruud Gullit (90)
  • CDM: N’Golo Kante (88)
  • CM: Eusebio (91)
  • RW: Lionel Messi (93)
  • LW: Steven Bergwijn (99)
  • ST: Ronaldo (94)
Steven Bergwijn FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
Reddit: Tommyw1999
Bergwijn’s team fits the meta pretty well.

Bergwijn’s only Tottenham teammate on the pitch is shot-stopper Lloris, who is one of the highest-rated GKs in the game, and he also shows the utmost respect to the gaffer with Mourinho as his managerial choice.

While other players, such as Erling Haaland, have teams stacked full of untouchable ICONs, Bergwijn has been a little more realistic with his team — though this could change as the year goes on and he starts building out his squad further.

FIFA

FIFA 21 EFL Championship Squad Foundations: first cards, how to unlock, Objectives

Published: 23/Nov/2020 4:18 Updated: 23/Nov/2020 4:21

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
FIFA 21 Ultimate Team EFL Championship Squad Foundations
EA Sports

Share

FIFA Ultimate Team

There are some hidden gems in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s EFL Championship roster, and the new EFL Championship Squad Foundations promotion makes it easier than ever to snag them. Here’s everything you need to know.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team has been in full-flight for a while now, and to keep things fresh, EA has been coming up with different challenges and objectives. 

EFL Championship Squad Foundations is one of their latest promotions. It revolves around players completing objectives using EFL Championship players to unlock exclusive player cards.

Here’s a quick look at who they are, and what you need to do to unlock them.

FIFA 21 EFL Championship Squad Foundations player cards

You can earn three player cards from completing the EFL Championship Squad Foundations.

  • Bradley Dack: 82 Overall English CAM for Blackburn Rovers
  • Joshua King: 84 Overall Norweigen CF for Bournemouth
  • Scott Sinclair: 82 Overall English LM for Preston North End

All three player cards would be a welcome addition to any team. No disrespect to Bradley Dack, but Joshua King and Scott Sinclair are particularly desirable due to their exceptional pace.

Of course, no players from the EFL Championship will compare to the best cards in the meta. However, they’re still very good, especially if you’re interested in building an EFL Championship team.

Plus, you can always use them to boost your squad’s bench or finish a tricky high-rated Squad Building Challenge some time in the future.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team EFL Championship Squad Foundations
EA Sports
Joshua King is as lethal in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team as he is in real life.

How to complete the objective

The objective has four different tasks you will need to complete to unlock the players. Here are what they are and how you can complete them.

  • Scoring Streak: Score 15 goals using EFL Championship players in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with at least 7 EFL Championship players in your starting lineup (rewards 300 XP and Squad Foundations Dack)
  • Assistance Required: Assist 15 using EFL Championship players in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with at least 7 EFL Championship players in your starting lineup (rewards 300 XP)
  • Playing Time: Play 15 matches in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with at least 7 EFL Championship players in your starting lineup (rewards 300 XP and Squad Foundations Sinclair)
  • Winning Streak: Win 10 matches in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with at least 7 EFL Championship players in your starting lineup (rewards 300 XP)
FIFA 21 Ultimate Team EFL Championship Squad Foundations
EA Sports
It’s easy to find the EFL Championship Squad Foundations promotion in the menu.

You can find the EFL Championship Squad Foundations Objective in the Milestones section of the Objectives Menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The objective is now live, so you can start chipping away and get a head start in unlocking those players.

Keep in mind, though, it doesn’t have a time limit, so there’s no need to rush.