Steven Bergwijn’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team squad revealed with 3 ICONs - Dexerto

Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team starting XI revealed, with three different ICONs and a stacked team of solid meta picks.

Like the rest of us, Bergwijn clearly likes to play a bit of FUT to wind down, which is especially needed after beating Manchester City 2-0 and securing the top spot in the Premier League.

While a lot of the sport’s top stars have teams stacked full of ICONs, with high-rated special cards in abundance, the Dutch player’s team is clearly still in somewhat of a building phase — though is much better than the standard team you’ll see.

It features some ICONs, but for the most part it’s fairly standard and fits the meta, so you can tell he’s been paying attention to the kind of players that should be used.

Bergwijn hasn’t featured a lot in the Spurs squad this season. Competing with the likes of Heung-Min Son is making it much more difficult for him to find minutes on the pitch, but that’s probably given him more time to work on his Ultimate Team.

Read More: FIFA 21 David Beckham ICON cards might be most expensive yet

His squad was posted to Reddit by Toddyw1999, with a severe lack of Spurs players in it — except for two major names.

Steven Bergwijn’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team XI

GK: Lloris (87)

Lloris (87) RB: Semedo (83)

Semedo (83) CB: Virgil Van Dijk (90)

Virgil Van Dijk (90) CB: Raphael Varane (86)

Raphael Varane (86) LB: Ferland Mendy (83)

Ferland Mendy (83) CDM: Ruud Gullit (90)

Ruud Gullit (90) CDM: N’Golo Kante (88)

N’Golo Kante (88) CM: Eusebio (91)

Eusebio (91) RW: Lionel Messi (93)

Lionel Messi (93) LW: Steven Bergwijn (99)

Steven Bergwijn (99) ST: Ronaldo (94)

Bergwijn’s only Tottenham teammate on the pitch is shot-stopper Lloris, who is one of the highest-rated GKs in the game, and he also shows the utmost respect to the gaffer with Mourinho as his managerial choice.

While other players, such as Erling Haaland, have teams stacked full of untouchable ICONs, Bergwijn has been a little more realistic with his team — though this could change as the year goes on and he starts building out his squad further.