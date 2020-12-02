Son Heung-min builds his dream "Ultimate player" in FIFA 21 - Dexerto

Tottenham star Son Heung-Min sat down with Irish footballer David Meyer to build the ultimate Hotspur card for FUT 21, and it would be an absolute titan were it real.

Son is generally considered one of the best wingers playing today, and was named EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month for the third time in October 2020.

Along with Meyer, the South Korean concocted an Ultimate Teammate, a monster of a card combining the best stats from Tottenham players including himself, albeit a bit reluctantly.

Each of the six stats that make up a FIFA player card — Pace, Shooting, Passing, Dribbling, Defense, and Physical — were included, and the end result is a Frankenstein’s Monster of skill that you would never want to go up against (though, we’d take him on our squad).

So, let’s take a look at what Son managed to cook up, starting with Pace, and running on through the list:

Pace — Lucas Moura

For any fan of the Spurs, the choice of Lucas Moura for best Pace will come as no surprise, boasting a highly decent 92 on his regular gold card.

“Lucas is definitely faster than me,” Son laughed, when prodded by Meyer that he might actually have the edge in speed. EA apparently agrees, only giving the Winger an 88 Pace for his standard card.

Shooting — Harry Kane

For shooting, the choice was none other than Harry Kane, who comes in with 92 in that category, one of the highest on Tottenham.

Again, Son was reluctant to name himself. Possibly because he’s a crack FIFA expert and was aware Kane has six more points in shooting than his 86, that, or he’s just doesn’t want to leave anyone out.

Dribbling — Lucas Moura

Despite considering Steven Bergwijn and himself (again) for best dribbling on Tottenham, Son once again went with the reliable pick of Moura.

While Bergwijn is only an 85 DRB, it could have really gone either way between the final two contestants, but an unwillingness to give himself much credit led to Lucas getting picked once again.

Passing — Giovani Lo Celso