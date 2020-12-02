 Son Heung-min builds his dream "Ultimate player" in FIFA 21 - Dexerto
Son Heung-min builds his dream “Ultimate player” in FIFA 21

Published: 2/Dec/2020 0:25 Updated: 2/Dec/2020 0:34

by Bill Cooney
EA Sports

Tottenham star Son Heung-Min sat down with Irish footballer David Meyer to build the ultimate Hotspur card for FUT 21, and it would be an absolute titan were it real.

Son is generally considered one of the best wingers playing today, and was named EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month for the third time in October 2020.

Along with Meyer, the South Korean concocted an Ultimate Teammate, a monster of a card combining the best stats from Tottenham players including himself, albeit a bit reluctantly.

Each of the six stats that make up a FIFA player card — Pace, Shooting, Passing, Dribbling, Defense, and Physical — were included, and the end result is a Frankenstein’s Monster of skill that you would never want to go up against (though, we’d take him on our squad).

So, let’s take a look at what Son managed to cook up, starting with Pace, and running on through the list:

Pace — Lucas Moura

EA Sports
Lucas is certainly speedy, so we can’t fault Son here.

For any fan of the Spurs, the choice of Lucas Moura for best Pace will come as no surprise, boasting a highly decent 92 on his regular gold card.

“Lucas is definitely faster than me,” Son laughed, when prodded by Meyer that he might actually have the edge in speed. EA apparently agrees, only giving the Winger an 88 Pace for his standard card.

Shooting — Harry Kane

Who else but Harry Kane? That 92 shooting will fit in quite nicely.

For shooting, the choice was none other than Harry Kane, who comes in with 92 in that category, one of the highest on Tottenham.

Again, Son was reluctant to name himself. Possibly because he’s a crack FIFA expert and was aware Kane has six more points in shooting than his 86, that, or he’s just doesn’t want to leave anyone out.

Dribbling — Lucas Moura

Despite considering Steven Bergwijn and himself (again) for best dribbling on Tottenham, Son once again went with the reliable pick of Moura.

While Bergwijn is only an 85 DRB, it could have really gone either way between the final two contestants, but an unwillingness to give himself much credit led to Lucas getting picked once again.

Passing — Giovani Lo Celso

Argentine Giovani Lo Celso was Son’s pick for Tottenham’s best passer.

For Passing, Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso got the nod, but only comes in with an 82 for his standard card in the stat. Still, we have to remember this was only Tottenham players that were able to be picked.

That, and Son has hooked with Son quite a few times for memorable goals over their careers, which could have been another factor in the pick.

Defending —Toby Alderweireld

Belgian back Toby Alderweireld’s 85 DEF got him a spot on the Ultimate card.

After joking that the upgrade to make his DEF 45 for his latest POTM card might be enough to finally make him choose himself, Son made a more reasonable choice and went with Alderweireld.

87 Defence is definitely nothing to scoff at, and put together with our sixth and final stat, it helps to make this “Ultimate Card” absolutely freakish.

Physical — Moussa Sissoko

Looking at the stats, it’s easy to see why Sissoko got the pick here.

Finally, rounding things out at Physical is Moussa Sissoko who comes in with an 89 — his best stat by far. This was one area where Son probably wouldn’t be considered either, on top of Defense.

Altogether, we get a 99 OVR card boasting 92 Pace, 91 Shooting, 82 Passing, 87 Dribbling, 87 Defense, and 89 Physical. Just imagine for a moment the price tag that would come along with the SBC for this bad boy.

EA Sports
An absolute monstrosity, in more ways than one.

Luckily, Son’s Ultimate Teammate card will most likely never make it into FIFA 21 itself, as it would be massively overpowered — if you haven’t picked up on that already.

Timestamp at 11:56 for mobile readers.

When is Cavani coming to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team? Man Utd striker missing

Published: 1/Dec/2020 20:39

by Albert Petrosyan
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 fans are perplexed by the fact that Manchester United’s newest forward, Edinson Cavani, is still missing from Ultimate Team. Here’s everything we know so far about when El Matador could be added to FUT.

If you scroll over to the available selection of Manchester United players in Ultimate Team, you’ll notice that a certain long-haired Uruguayan fella is nowhere to be found.

Despite having plenty of high-rated and special cards over the past 10 years of FUT, Edinson Cavani was omitted from FIFA’s hallmark mode this year, something which has a lot of players confused.

After his two-goal, one-assist performance for the Red Devils against Southhampton on November 28, many naturally assumed he’d be getting an In-Form in TOTW 10, only to realize he’s not even in Ultimate Team at all, and no one has any idea when he’ll be added back in.

Why isn’t Cavani in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team?

Cavani FIFA 20 Ultimate Team FUTMAS
EA SPORTS / @rodriguesrodo
Cavani’s last card in FIFA Ultimate Team was his FUTMAS item in FIFA 20.

While EA SPORTS have not come out and specifically stated why Cavani isn’t in FUT, it’s clearly because he wasn’t signed by United until after the game was released (remember, FIFA 21 was available as early as October 1 with all the early access promos).

That may confuse some of you who will point out the likes of Thomas Partey moving over to Arsenal on October 5 and still getting a FUT card, even a Ones to Watch. However, it’s important to point out that El Matador wasn’t on a team before getting signed by ManU – he’d parted ways with PSG and become a free agent before the game released, and players who are free agents don’t get cards in Ultimate Team.

So, the long and short of it is that the former Napoli star simply wasn’t on any team when the FIFA 21 player database was created and joined the Red Devils too late to get added in. Of course, one can argue that EA can just add him in now, which they can, but with Cavani not being a very popular card over the past few titles, it’s probably just not a priority for the developers.

Cavani in FIFA 21 career mode

What makes this whole situation even more bizarre is the fact that EA SPORTS went out of their way to add Cavani to Manchester United’s squad in career mode. Yup, you read that right – you can enjoy the prolific forward as a Red Devil in FIFA 21, but only in the offline modes.

Cavani FIFA 21 career mode
EA SPORTS
The Manchester United version of Cavani can be found in career mode but not in FUT.

When will Cavani be added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team?

As mentioned above, this can happen technically at any time, but the likeliest scenario is that EA will add him during the Winter Refresh period, which is when all of the winter transfers, rating upgrades, and changes to skill moves and weak foot get applied.

While we don’t know when FIFA 21’s Winter Refresh will take place yet, the past two years’ have started on the 14th and 15th of February, respectively. Traditionally, winter upgrades arrive sometime between the start and end of February.

Cavani might even get a Ones to Watch, especially since the devs, in hindsight, will already know that he features and does well for Man United so there’s potential for him to receive In-Forms and other special cards.

Cavani FUT 21 rating, in-game stats, skill-moves predictions

Cavani's FIFA 21 stats
EA SPORTS
In-game stats for Cavani in FIFA 21 career mode.

This is a bit of a tough one to predict because Cavani’s FIFA 20 base card was 88-rated and it’s highly unlikely EA will give him that high of a rating in FUT 21. So, our best bet is to look at the player’s stats in career mode.

His rating offline is 84 overall, with High/High work rates, three-star skill moves, and four-star weak foot. Needless to say, the focus of this card’s in-game stats are shooting and physical, which are hallmarks of El Matadors’ play-style. His pace, passing, and dribbling stats, on the other hand, do leave a lot to be desired.

Our guess is that, once he is added in, the former PSG man will feature a slightly higher overall-rating, maybe 85-86, with only a very slight boost to all of the important in-game stats across the board.

There you have it – everything there is to currently know about Cavani’s absence from FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and when he could be getting added back in. As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter, @UltimateTeamUK, for regular FIFA updates, news, leaks, guides, and more.