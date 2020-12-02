Son Heung-min builds his dream "Ultimate player" in FIFA 21 - Dexerto

Tottenham star Son Heung-Min sat down with Irish footballer David Meyer to build the ultimate Hotspur card for FUT 21, and it would be an absolute titan were it real.
Son is generally considered one of the best wingers playing today, and was named EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month for the third time in October 2020.
Along with Meyer, the South Korean concocted an Ultimate Teammate, a monster of a card combining the best stats from Tottenham players including himself, albeit a bit reluctantly.
Each of the six stats that make up a FIFA player card — Pace, Shooting, Passing, Dribbling, Defense, and Physical — were included, and the end result is a Frankenstein’s Monster of skill that you would never want to go up against (though, we’d take him on our squad).
So, let’s take a look at what Son managed to cook up, starting with Pace, and running on through the list:
Pace — Lucas Moura
For any fan of the Spurs, the choice of Lucas Moura for best Pace will come as no surprise, boasting a highly decent 92 on his regular gold card.
“Lucas is definitely faster than me,” Son laughed, when prodded by Meyer that he might actually have the edge in speed. EA apparently agrees, only giving the Winger an 88 Pace for his standard card.
Shooting — Harry Kane
For shooting, the choice was none other than Harry Kane, who comes in with 92 in that category, one of the highest on Tottenham.
Again, Son was reluctant to name himself. Possibly because he’s a crack FIFA expert and was aware Kane has six more points in shooting than his 86, that, or he’s just doesn’t want to leave anyone out.
Dribbling — Lucas Moura
Despite considering Steven Bergwijn and himself (again) for best dribbling on Tottenham, Son once again went with the reliable pick of Moura.
While Bergwijn is only an 85 DRB, it could have really gone either way between the final two contestants, but an unwillingness to give himself much credit led to Lucas getting picked once again.
Passing — Giovani Lo Celso
For Passing, Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso got the nod, but only comes in with an 82 for his standard card in the stat. Still, we have to remember this was only Tottenham players that were able to be picked.
That, and Son has hooked with Son quite a few times for memorable goals over their careers, which could have been another factor in the pick.
Defending —Toby Alderweireld
After joking that the upgrade to make his DEF 45 for his latest POTM card might be enough to finally make him choose himself, Son made a more reasonable choice and went with Alderweireld.
87 Defence is definitely nothing to scoff at, and put together with our sixth and final stat, it helps to make this “Ultimate Card” absolutely freakish.
Physical — Moussa Sissoko
Finally, rounding things out at Physical is Moussa Sissoko who comes in with an 89 — his best stat by far. This was one area where Son probably wouldn’t be considered either, on top of Defense.
Altogether, we get a 99 OVR card boasting 92 Pace, 91 Shooting, 82 Passing, 87 Dribbling, 87 Defense, and 89 Physical. Just imagine for a moment the price tag that would come along with the SBC for this bad boy.
Luckily, Son’s Ultimate Teammate card will most likely never make it into FIFA 21 itself, as it would be massively overpowered — if you haven’t picked up on that already.
Timestamp at 11:56 for mobile readers.
