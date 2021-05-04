Saudi Pro League FIFA 21 TOTS cards revealed - Dexerto

EA SPORTS revealed the Saudi Professional League Team of the Season (TOTS) in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and it’s packed with some incredible cards, including Ever Banega, Romarinho, Bafetimbi Gomis, and more.
It’s Team of the Season (TOTS) time in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. We’ve already seen announcements for the Community & EFL TOTS and the Premier League TOTS, and now the promotion is rolling on with the Saudi Professional League TOTS.
It might not be the biggest and most prestigious league in the world. However, it’s still packed with incredible players, including some hidden gems, that could be an excellent addition to your squad.
Let’s take a look at who has made the cut, and what their stats are like.
Saudi Professional League TOTS cards released
The Saudi Professional League TOTS is comprised of 11 players, including two strikers, one left-midfielder, one right-midfielder, two center-attacking midfielders, one center-defensive midfielder, one left-back, two center-backs, and a goalkeeper.
The highest-rated player is Ever Banega (91 OVR), who previously played for Valencia, Sevilla, and Inter Milan.
He’s followed by Romarinho (90 OVR) and Bafetimbi Gomis (89), who have both been thriving in the Saudi Professional League since 2018.
Here’s a full list of the team:
|Player
|Rating
|Position
|Country
|Team
|Ever Banega
|91
|CDM
|Argentina
|Al Shabab
|Romarinho
|90
|CAM
|Brazil
|Al Ittihad
|Bafetimbi Gomis
|89
|ST
|France
|Al Hilal
|Andre Carrillo
|88
|RM
|Peru
|Al Hilal
|Carlos Strandberg
|87
|ST
|Sweden
|Abha Club
|Iago
|86
|CB
|Brazil
|Al Taawoun
|Yasser Al Shahrani
|85
|LB
|Saudi Arabia
|Al Hilal
|Ahmed Hegazi
|85
|CB
|Egypt
|Al Ittihad
|Marcelo Grohe
|85
|GK
|Brazil
|Al Ittihad
|Salem Al Dawsari
|85
|LM
|Saudi Arabia
|Al Hilal
|Cristian Guanca
|85
|CAM
|Argentina
|Al Shabab
When will FIFA 21 Saudi Professional League TOTS hit packs?
The Saudi Professional League TOTS is already live, meaning you can find the players in packs for a limited time.
However, if you’re not feeling lucky, you can also find them all on the market. Prices vary between 15,000 and 350,000 depending on the player.
Saudi Professional League SBCs & objectives
FIFA 21’s Saudi Professional League TOTS promotion also includes some SBCs and objectives cards.
The first one to be released is an SBC for Petros, a Brazillian center-defensive midfielder who plays for Al Nassr. It’s a decent card with solid stats and could be a welcome addition to your squad.
Petros Saudi Professional League TOTS SBC stats
Petros Saudi Professional League TOTS SBC requirements
Petros
- Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Petros Saudi Professional League TOTS SBC cost
If you want to finish the SBC, it will set you back between 45,000 and 55,000 FUT Coins depending on your platform.
- Xbox: 45,000
- Playstation: 45,000
- PC: 55,000
Petros Saudi Professional League TOTS SBC solution
Here’s the cheapest solution we found for the Petros Saudi Professional League TOTS SBC. It doesn’t require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.
So there you have it — everything we know about FIFA 21’s Saudi Professional League TOTS.
We’ll update this article with more SBCs as they come. As always, stay tuned on Dexerto for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.