Saudi Pro League FIFA 21 TOTS cards revealed - Dexerto

EA SPORTS revealed the Saudi Professional League Team of the Season (TOTS) in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and it’s packed with some incredible cards, including Ever Banega, Romarinho, Bafetimbi Gomis, and more.

It’s Team of the Season (TOTS) time in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. We’ve already seen announcements for the Community & EFL TOTS and the Premier League TOTS, and now the promotion is rolling on with the Saudi Professional League TOTS.

It might not be the biggest and most prestigious league in the world. However, it’s still packed with incredible players, including some hidden gems, that could be an excellent addition to your squad.

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at who has made the cut, and what their stats are like.

Saudi Professional League TOTS cards released

The Saudi Professional League TOTS is comprised of 11 players, including two strikers, one left-midfielder, one right-midfielder, two center-attacking midfielders, one center-defensive midfielder, one left-back, two center-backs, and a goalkeeper.

The highest-rated player is Ever Banega (91 OVR), who previously played for Valencia, Sevilla, and Inter Milan.

Read More: FIFA 21 TOTW 32 Predictions

He’s followed by Romarinho (90 OVR) and Bafetimbi Gomis (89), who have both been thriving in the Saudi Professional League since 2018.

Here’s a full list of the team:

Player Rating Position Country Team Ever Banega 91 CDM Argentina Al Shabab Romarinho 90 CAM Brazil Al Ittihad Bafetimbi Gomis 89 ST France Al Hilal Andre Carrillo 88 RM Peru Al Hilal Carlos Strandberg 87 ST Sweden Abha Club Iago 86 CB Brazil Al Taawoun Yasser Al Shahrani 85 LB Saudi Arabia Al Hilal Ahmed Hegazi 85 CB Egypt Al Ittihad Marcelo Grohe 85 GK Brazil Al Ittihad Salem Al Dawsari 85 LM Saudi Arabia Al Hilal Cristian Guanca 85 CAM Argentina Al Shabab

When will FIFA 21 Saudi Professional League TOTS hit packs?

The Saudi Professional League TOTS is already live, meaning you can find the players in packs for a limited time.

Advertisement

However, if you’re not feeling lucky, you can also find them all on the market. Prices vary between 15,000 and 350,000 depending on the player.

Saudi Professional League SBCs & objectives

FIFA 21’s Saudi Professional League TOTS promotion also includes some SBCs and objectives cards.

Read More: How to vote for Bundesliga Team of the Season

The first one to be released is an SBC for Petros, a Brazillian center-defensive midfielder who plays for Al Nassr. It’s a decent card with solid stats and could be a welcome addition to your squad.

Petros Saudi Professional League TOTS SBC stats

Petros Saudi Professional League TOTS SBC requirements

Petros

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Petros Saudi Professional League TOTS SBC cost

If you want to finish the SBC, it will set you back between 45,000 and 55,000 FUT Coins depending on your platform.

Xbox: 45,000

Playstation: 45,000

PC: 55,000

Petros Saudi Professional League TOTS SBC solution

Here’s the cheapest solution we found for the Petros Saudi Professional League TOTS SBC. It doesn’t require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Advertisement

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s Saudi Professional League TOTS.

We’ll update this article with more SBCs as they come. As always, stay tuned on Dexerto for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.