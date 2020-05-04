Samir Nasri hits out at EA over FIFA 20 servers

Samir Nasri has become the latest professional footballer to complain about issues in FIFA 20 – this time complaining about EA SPORTS' servers, a constant thorn in the side of players.

It seems that while most major professional sports leagues are on hiatus due to the ongoing global health crisis, many footballers have turned to FIFA as a way to use their competitive edge, with many even streaming their progress.

Not long after Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero explained to Argentina teammate Eduardo Salvio that the only way to get a good team is to “buy FIFA points,” his former City teammate – Nasri – has made another big complaint known.

Posting multiple tweets across the weekend of May 2-3, the former Arsenal and Manchester City star addressed EA directly, sharing screenshots of his misfortune in disconnecting from the FIFA 20 servers.

The first was a very simple one on the morning of May 2, with Nasri simply tweeting the official FIFA account a sarcastic “thanks” with a photo of his server disconnect popup.

The next, however, was clearly tweeted in anger, as Nasri posted another image of him disconnecting from EA servers barely 24 hours later, saying it’s “amazing” that he’s disconnected for “the fourth time this weekend.”

4th time this weekend amazing @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/XXJM3sKe7M — Samir Nasri Official (@SamNasri19) May 3, 2020

Samir Nasri isn’t the first and definitely won’t be the last to complain about server issues, as they are commonly affecting playing experience, be it due to disconnects or poor connection in general.

That said, though, maybe players of Nasri’s calibre calling it out is what’s needed for problems to be looked at quickly.

Not long ago, Nasri’s Ultimate Team starting XI was revealed, showing that he’s clearly not a bad player – but if he’s unable to finish games, it’s going to be hard to prove he’s as talented on the sticks as he is on the pitch.