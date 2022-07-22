EA confirms Russian clubs & national team won’t feature in FIFA 23

Terry Oh . 34 minutes ago

In light of current world events, EA SPORTS has confirmed that Russian clubs and the national team will not be available in FIFA 23. The nation was taken out of the game in FIFA 22.

EA SPORTS has been slowly revealing more information regarding FIFA 23, including all new features and quality of life restructures as well as the release date. One thing that’s not coming though is Russian clubs and the national team.

“EA SPORTS stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine,” the company told Eurogamer ahead of the title’s September launch.

“In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA SPORTS will not include the Russian national team or Russian clubs in FIFA 23.”

It comes after they took out Russian clubs and items from FIFA 22 back in March. This wasn’t just exclusive to EA SPORTS’ footballing title, with all their sports titles cutting out any ties to Russia.

EA SPORTS After being pulled from FIFA 22, all Russian ties will continue to be cut in FIFA 23.

Russia will not feature in the World Cup mode for FIFA 23 either after failing to qualify for the event.

However, EA SPORTS hasn’t put the lid on the situation yet, with the door open to re-introduce Russian clubs, players, and the national team if the situation calls for it.

“As this deeply troubling situation evolves, we’re continually reviewing the steps we can take,” the company told players back in March.