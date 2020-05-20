RunTheFUTMarket explains why TOTSSF Haaland is worth his 1m price tag

With the Team of the Season So Far promo well underway, a number of top players have received huge upgrades in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, and it appears RunTheFUTMarket thinks Erling Braut Håland’s might be one of the best.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has set the world alight this season and become one of the game’s hottest commodities, and he was rewarded as such with a TOTS So Far boost, resulting in an incredible 95 rating. This places him firmly in the upper echelon of players available in the game.

Now Nick ‘RunTheFUTMarket’ Bartels has played a few games with him, the content creator has revealed that he absolutely loves the card.

Bartels’ experience with FUT might just be a few steps above the rest of us, and he’ll often give his critique of new cards, SBCs and promos. He even keeps viewers in the loop on which cards to cop or drop in Ultimate Team.

Recently, we’ve seen him sing the praises of Militao’s Flashback SBC, but recommend against TOTSSF Zaha. Now, it looks like he’s got high hopes for TOTSSF Haaland.

Is TOTS So Far Haaland worth buying?

If you’re looking to buy the Norwegian wonderkid on the FUT market, you might be second-guessing yourself over his hefty price tag of 1 million coins.

This is a lot to part with, but RunTheFUTMarket suggests the purchase is very much worth it during his review of the card, saying that “for 1 million coins, this is an amazing card.”

His main strengths, Nick says, are in his first-time and finesse shots, adding that Haaland was “the standout player on the team” when tested.

The YouTuber does add that there are some weaknesses, such as his reactions and dribbling, but this might be something you expect from a 6’4” striker of Haaland’s build anyway.

He is clearly a huge advocate of TOTS Haaland, even suggesting that he might keep him in the team for the coming weekend’s FUT Champs attempt. Not everyone will be able to afford such an expensive card just yet, although if his assessment is accurate, it might be worth saving now.

For those who have played with the big Norwegian, do you agree with RunTheFUTMarket? Let us know what you think of TOTS So Far Haaland by tweeting us at @UltimateTeamUK!