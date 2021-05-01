How to complete Rodri & Bamford FIFA 21 Premier League TOTS objectives - Dexerto

EA SPORTS has dropped two Premier League TOTS objective challenges, and if you finish all the requirements, you can get your hands on Rodri and Patrick Bamford’s new and improved cards. Here’s everything you need to know.

FIFA 21’s Team of the Season (TOTS) promotion has been underway for a while now. We’ve already seen some stellar cards, including Lucas Digne, Ismaila Sarr, and more.

Now they’ve added two more into the mix. Manchester City’s Rodri and Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford have joined the fray in the form of Community TOTS objectives cards, and to no surprise, their stats are off the charts.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 Rodri TOTS Objectives

Rodri TOTS in-game stats

Rodri TOTS objectives & rewards

Rodri’s Community TOTS Objectives card has everything you want from a central-defensive midfielder. He’s strong, fantastic in defense, and has solid dribbling and passing with decent pace.

Plus, being a Premier League player with Spanish nationality means he can be worked into many squads.

Fortunately, the objectives aren’t too difficult, either.

Unlocking the Defence

Assist 3 goals with Through Balls in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Play



Reward: Gold Pack & 300 XP

Ranged Rocket

Score 2 Outside of the Box goals using Midfielders in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Play



Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack & 300 XP

Sweet Sixteen

Score 16 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Play



Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player & 300 XP

Serial Winners

Win 9 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Play



Reward: Premium Gold Pack & 300 XP

Consistently Clinical

Score in 14 separate matches using players with min. 4* Weak Foot in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Play



Reward: Electrum Players Pack & 300 XP

FIFA 21 Patrick Bamford TOTS Objectives

Patrick Bamford TOTS in-game stats

Patrick Bamford TOTS objectives & rewards

If you’re after a well-rounded striker with clinical shooting, excellent pace, dribbling, and physicality, look no further than Patrick Bamford’s Community TOTS objectives card.

Read More: How to complete Farid Boulaya FIFA 21 Community TOTS Moments SBC

Its passing is decent too, which means it has virtually no weaknesses other than defense.

Advertisement

You could argue that there are better cards available. But considering all you need to do is finish a handful of objectives, it’s well worth your time. Here are all the details.

Supreme Strikes

Score 12 goals using English STs in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals)

Reward: Gold Pack & 300 XP

Premier Passing

Assist in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) with 11 Premier League players in your starting squad

Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) with 11 Premier League players in your starting squad Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player & 300 XP

Lighting up Leeds

Score using Premier League players in 7 separate Squad Battles wins on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals)

Reward: Premium Gold Pack & 300 XP

Elland Road Elegance

Score a Finesse goal using English players in 12 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals)

Reward: Electrum Players Pack & 300 XP

Rodri and Patrick Bamford’s Community TOTS cards are available until May 7, which isn’t too far away. So, if you don’t want to miss out, you better start chipping away!