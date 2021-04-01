How to complete Reus FIFA 21 FUT Birthday SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

Marco Reus was one of the best left wingers in FIFA 14. Now, EA SPORTS are commemorating that legacy during the FUT Birthday promotion, giving the German star a special SBC card. Here’s how you can get your hands on it.

Reus has been a staple of many FIFA Ultimate Teams since around FIFA 12. However, in 2013/14, the German star had a blinder of a year, and that was reflected in FIFA 14.

He netted 23 goals for Dortmund across the year, including 16 in the Bundesliga which tied him for the fourth-most. He also managed to finish with the most assists with 14, primarily helping Lewandowski out front (20 goals in 13/14).

He was electric in FIFA 14, picking up two TOTWs and a place in the TOTS Bundesliga squad. Now, that legacy is being remembered in the FIFA 21 FUT Birthday promotion.

While Reus is still gunning it for Dortmund in the Bundesliga and Champions League, his FUT Birthday card is his best yet in FIFA 21 with an electric 91 overall rating. If you want to grab it yourself, you’ll have to complete an SBC. Here’s how.

FIFA 21 Reus FUT Birthday SBC

Reus FUT Birthday in-game stats

Reus’ FUT Birthday card is his first card in the 90s for FIFA 21, beating out his base card of 85 and his 87-rated Rulebreakers card.

As we’ve become accustomed to with Reus, he has amazing stats across the board, including 91 Pace, 90 Dribbling and Shooting, and 88 Passing.

With the right chemistry style (we recommend Engine), he becomes an absolute god on the left with five-star skills and four-star weak foot.

Reus FUT Birthday SBC requirements

There’s three sets of squads you’ll need to submit to get Reus’ FUT Birthday card in FIFA 21. The individual SBCs are pretty hefty in their requirements, but you do get some reward back with 65,000 coins worth of packs.

Borussia Dortmund

# of players from Dortmund: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

National Duty

# of players from Germany: Min 1

In-form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Bundesliga

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

Iconic hair, then and now. 💇‍♂️

Stats aren't half bad either. 📈 A new #FUTBirthday Squad Building Challenge is live in #FIFA21. pic.twitter.com/iOsnxU92IQ — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 31, 2021

Reus FUT Birthday SBC cost

We did mention the SBCs would be pretty pricey. Reus’ FUT Birthday card is the most expensive of the promotion yet, and will set you back more than 500,000 coins no matter the platform.

PlayStation: 560,000 coins

560,000 coins Xbox: 535,000 coins

535,000 coins PC: 650,000 coins

Reus FUT Birthday SBC solutions

Below are some cheap solutions to Reus’ new Birthday SBC. They don’t require any loyalty or position change cards, so if you have some fodder on hand, you can put it into this.

Borussia Dortmund

National Duty

Bundesliga

You’ll have until April 15 to pick up Reus’ FUT Birthday card in FIFA 21. If you do pick up the German phenom, let us know on @UltimateTeamUK if he’s worth the price tag!

