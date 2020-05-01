Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr has his FIFA Ultimate Team revealed

Real Madrid’s young Brazilian wing wizard Vinicius Jr has had his FIFA 20 Ultimate Team starting lineup revealed and he has a pretty modest squad compared to other professional players.

Since 2017, Vinicius Jr has been a world-renowned name in football, swapping Flamengo for Real Madrid for a whopping €45 million. Since that point, the 19-year-old has been cast into stardom – becoming a regular for Los Blancos, making 59 appearances and bagging seven goals.

He’s even become a key figure with FIFA 20 too. Starting up the game places you in a Volta game between Vinicius and a few of his teammates, while the FIFA Ultimate Team menus have plenty of his images. Though, his actual Ultimate Team squad isn’t as high-powered as you think it might be.

The Brazilian’s team was revealed by Reddit user Timmo1984, who noted that they’d come up against him in a recent match. Obviously, to prove it was the real deal, Vinicius Jr’s 99-rated custom pro player card takes center stage – overshadowing some of his virtual teammates.

Though, like many other professional players, he does have plenty of Icons with Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, and Zinedine Zidane – his current manager at Real Madrid – all getting in on the action.

Vinicius Jr’s FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Starting XI

GK: Thibaut Courtois - 88

LB: Ferland Mendy - 80

RB: Nelson Semedo - 84

CB: Raphael Varane - 85

CB: Lucas Hernandez - 84

CM: Zinedine Zidane - 94

CAM: N’Golo Kante - 89

CM: Ronaldinho - 91

RM: Hirving Lozano - 87

LM: Vinicius Jr - 99

ST: Ronaldo - 94

Having such a modest team with so many below 90-rated cards obviously opens up the possibility for plenty of upgrades. For a start, both Varane and Courtois could be changed to their 89 and 93-rated selves for an immediate boost.

Lozano is an unusual pick on the right-hand side, especially when La Liga already has Lionel Messi. However, it is Vinicius’ team so we’ll leave him to it.