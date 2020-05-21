PSV’s Mohamed Ihattaren has his FIFA 20 Ultimate Team revealed

While most major sports leagues are still unable to play, many top footballers have turned to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team to get their kicks – and now PSV’s Mohamed Ihattaren has had his squad revealed, with some interesting names on the teamsheet.

A number of top players have started streaming their FIFA antics, with the likes of Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero complaining about the game being pay to win and not having his own 99-rated pro player card.

Mohamed Ihattaren has made a good impression on the Eredivisie, Dutch’s highest tier of football, becoming an integral part of PSV’s team as an attacking midfielder or, occasionally, booking it down the right wing.

At just 18 years old, he’s probably got a wealth of experience on FIFA, perhaps more than he does on the real pitch… but that doesn’t seem to completely translate to his team’s starting line-up.

While some players, such as Wolves’ Diogo Jota, are able to go 30-0 in FUT Champs with their incredible squads, we think Ihattaren might need to make some changes – unless he’s a seriously talented player.

While there are some great options in his team, with a number of Icons and huge ratings in there, a few players might make you scratch your head.

The team has been found from a Redditor called MennoBeets, who played against Ihattaren, saying he was “pretty good” but that he beat the star 6-5.

PSV’s Mohamed Ihattaren’s FIFA 20 Ultimate Team revealed

GK: Alisson Becker (89)

RB: Denzel Dumfries (82)

CB: Paolo Maldini (92)

CB: Virgil Van Dijk (90)

LB: Andrew Robertson (94)

CDM: Frank Rijkaard (86)

CDM: Ruud Gullit (90)

CAM: Mohamed Ihattaren (99)

CAM: Allan (85)

ST: Ronaldo (94)

ST: Ronaldo (93)

Obviously, the Brazilian/Portuguese Ronaldo duo will be the envy of many, and Icons such as Maldini and Gullit are impressive, but certain inclusions will definitely raise question marks over Ihattaren’s management abilities.

Allan is a strange choice for CAM, while he may have been thinking more with his heart than his head when opting to stick teammate Dumfries at right-back, rather than someone like Trent Alexander-Arnold or another Icon such as Alberto Carlos, Zanetti or Zambrotta.

Regardless, he’s clearly having fun with it, and we can’t slate his loyalty for choosing a teammate too much – after all, they’ve not had much chance to play together recently, anyway.