Porto's Moussa Marega has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed - Dexerto

Porto’s Moussa Marega has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Published: 1/Feb/2021 12:46

by Alex Garton
Porto striker Moussa Marega has been spotted playing FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and it’s fair to say he’s assembled an absolutely stacked midfield.

If you’re looking to construct your own starting XI and customize every single aspect of a team then there’s only one place to do it, FIFA 21’s Ultimate Team.

The mode is extremely popular among FIFA players and has only got bigger and bigger since its release in 2009. As you would expect, even professional footballers love Ultimate Team and can be found playing online matches regularly. From Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish to Liverpool’s Diego Jota, they may play the game professionally, but they still enjoy playing some FIFA 21 in their free time.

Well, another footballer has been spotted in a FUT online match and this time it’s Porto striker Moussa Marega.

Moussa Marega has scored six goals in total for Porto so far this Season.

Marega’s Ultimate Team has been revealed after it was posted to the FIFA subreddit by a player who faced him in an online game.

He big striker has chosen to use a 4-5-1 formation for his starting XI, with his 99 rated player card as the main striker for his team. It’s easy to see why he picked up the victory with such a strong lineup of players:

Moussa Marega’s Ultimate Team

  • GK: Alisson Becker (90)
  • RB: Kyle Walker (85)
  • LB: Joe Gomez (85)
  • CB: Raphael Varane (86)
  • CB: Ferland Mendy (83)
  • LM: Neymar (91)
  • RM: Kylian Mbappe (90)
  • CM: Ruud Gullit (90)
  • CAM: Zinedine Zidane (94)
  • CAM: Pele (95)
  • ST: Moussa Marega (99)

For starters, his backline contains players such as Joe Gomez, Raphael Varane, and Alisson that are all found in meta defensive units. That gives Marega a strong backline that he can rely on if his opponent was to mount a counter-attack.

Moving onto the midfield, his 4-5-1 formation allows him to completely fill the center of the field with amazing players. These include Legends of the game such as Ruud Gullit and Pele, alongside current footballing stars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Altogether this creates an extremely strong midfield to facilitate the star striker at the front.

Moussa Marega's squad

Of course, in Marega’s team, his own Pro Player card is front and center in the position of striker. With so many talented and creative players behind his card, there’s guaranteed to be countless chances for him to score goals and win the game for his team.

Although his squad is extremely strong, there’s still room for improvement so we’ll have to keep an eye out for him online to see if he makes any significant upgrades.

FIFA 21 TOTW 19 predictions: Salah, Lautaro, Suarez

Published: 1/Feb/2021 14:52 Updated: 1/Feb/2021 14:53

by Connor Bennett
Team of the Year cards are still in packs in FIFA 21, but we’ve got Team of the Week 19 on the horizon as well, and it looks like a tasty squad if our predictions are spot on. 

With English teams once again competing in the FA Cup, FIFA 21 Team of the Week 18 gave a chance for other leagues to get their moment in the spotlight. Though, we also had the release of more Team of the Year cards to make things a little more interesting as EA dug deep for new cards.

It was a pretty interesting set of cards, and with Team of the Week 19 on the horizon, we once again have the Team of the Year release throwing a curveball into proceedings.

However, after some standout performances from Liverpool, Leeds United, Inter Milan, and Atletico Madrid, TOTW 19 should have some nice cards. So, without any further ado, let’s get into the predictions.

Lauataro is well worth a FIFA 21 TOTW nod this week.

This week, our predictions are headlined with Liverpool’s Mo Salah, Atletico’s Luis Suarez, and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez. Again, it’s a forward heavy set of predictions, but they’re all worthwhile nominees.

We also have Callum Wilson from Newcastle United making their cut after his brace against Everton. Leeds’ Patrick Bamford run Leicester ragged, and he deserves a card. As does FC Koln’s Marius Wolf.

There are also nods for Ajax’s Dusan Tadic, Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Delaney, and Lyon’s Leo Dubois.

FIFA 21 TOTW 19 Predictions | Team of the Week 19

  • GK: Vicente Guaita – Crystal Palace
  • GK: Juan Musso – Udinese
  • RB: Cesar Azpilicueta – Chelsea
  • RB: Leo Dubois – Lyon
  • CB: John Brooks – Wolfsburg
  • CB: Paweł Bochniewicz – Heerenveen
  • CDM: Cheick Doucouré – RC Lens
  • CDM: Thomas Soucek – West Ham United
  • CM: Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City
  • CM: Thomas Delaney – Borussia Dortmund
  • CM: Laurent Abergel – Lorient
  • RM: Marius Wolf – FC Koln
  • LM: Henry Onyekuru – Galatasry
  • LW: Mislav Oršić – Dinamo Zagreb
  • CAM: Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig
  • CF: : Dusan Tadic – Ajax
  • ST: Mo Salah – Liverpool
  • ST: Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
  • ST: Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan
  • ST: Callum Wilson – Newcastle United
  • ST: Patrick Bamford – Leeds United
  • ST: Andre Silva – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • ST: Rafa Mir – Huesca

TOTW 19 Silver Stars prediction – Ahmed Hassan

In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we’re going with Olympiakos’ Ahmed Hassan.

The forward bagged two goals and chipped in with an assist in a 3-1 win over Apollon Smyrnis and is well worthy of his first special card of FIFA 21. 

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 19 and aren’t official in any way. EA might spring for some other players based on what promos they’ve got lined up given we’ve now moved into February. 

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long either way to find out. Team of the Week 19 will be released on Wednesday, February 3 at 6 pm GMT.