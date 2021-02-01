Porto's Moussa Marega has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed - Dexerto

Porto striker Moussa Marega has been spotted playing FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and it’s fair to say he’s assembled an absolutely stacked midfield.

If you’re looking to construct your own starting XI and customize every single aspect of a team then there’s only one place to do it, FIFA 21’s Ultimate Team.

The mode is extremely popular among FIFA players and has only got bigger and bigger since its release in 2009. As you would expect, even professional footballers love Ultimate Team and can be found playing online matches regularly. From Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish to Liverpool’s Diego Jota, they may play the game professionally, but they still enjoy playing some FIFA 21 in their free time.

Well, another footballer has been spotted in a FUT online match and this time it’s Porto striker Moussa Marega.

Marega’s Ultimate Team has been revealed after it was posted to the FIFA subreddit by a player who faced him in an online game.

He big striker has chosen to use a 4-5-1 formation for his starting XI, with his 99 rated player card as the main striker for his team. It’s easy to see why he picked up the victory with such a strong lineup of players:

Moussa Marega’s Ultimate Team

GK: Alisson Becker (90)

Alisson Becker (90) RB: Kyle Walker (85)

Kyle Walker (85) LB: Joe Gomez (85)

Joe Gomez (85) CB: Raphael Varane (86)

Raphael Varane (86) CB: Ferland Mendy (83)

Ferland Mendy (83) LM: Neymar (91)

Neymar (91) RM: Kylian Mbappe (90)

Kylian Mbappe (90) CM: Ruud Gullit (90)

Ruud Gullit (90) CAM: Zinedine Zidane (94)

Zinedine Zidane (94) CAM: Pele (95)

Pele (95) ST: Moussa Marega (99)

For starters, his backline contains players such as Joe Gomez, Raphael Varane, and Alisson that are all found in meta defensive units. That gives Marega a strong backline that he can rely on if his opponent was to mount a counter-attack.

Moving onto the midfield, his 4-5-1 formation allows him to completely fill the center of the field with amazing players. These include Legends of the game such as Ruud Gullit and Pele, alongside current footballing stars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Altogether this creates an extremely strong midfield to facilitate the star striker at the front.

Of course, in Marega’s team, his own Pro Player card is front and center in the position of striker. With so many talented and creative players behind his card, there’s guaranteed to be countless chances for him to score goals and win the game for his team.

Although his squad is extremely strong, there’s still room for improvement so we’ll have to keep an eye out for him online to see if he makes any significant upgrades.