Logo
FIFA

Leeds United partners with NiP to start FIFA team in the ePremier League

Published: 2/Dec/2020 17:00

by Adam Fitch
Ninjas in Pyjamas Leeds United Esports
NiP/Leeds United

Share

Ninjas in Pyjamas

English professional football club Leeds United have established a partnership with longstanding esports organization Ninjas in Pyjamas.

The alliance centers around FIFA — specifically for the third season of the ePremier League, the official esports league associated with the top flight of English football.

Leeds United have joined the ePremier League after being promoted to the Premier League for the 2020/21 season.

At the time of publication, Ninjas in Pyjamas have one FIFA player; Swedish player Olle ‘Ollelito’ Arbin joined the organization in February 2020.

Ollelito Ninjas in Pyjamas FIFA
Ninjas in Pyjamas
Ninjas in Pyjamas entered FIFA in February 2020 by signing Ollelito.

The ePremier League was confirmed to return for its third season on November 26. It has a combined prize purse of £40,000 across PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and will see FIFA players represent Premier League clubs.

“Promotion to the Premier League has given the club some amazing opportunities so far with involvement in the ePremier League the latest chance for the club to grow and impress,” said Leeds United’s executive director Paul Bell.

“Just as Marcelo has done with the men’s first team, we intend on making our presence in the league known and being competitive straight away, creating a partnership with NiP will give us a fantastic foundation to do so. Bring it on.”

The competition starts with online qualification in January 2021, with representatives for each team competing to see who will advance to online playoffs. In-person finals are expected to take place in the spring, though dates are yet to be confirmed.

The ePremier League finals will once again be broadcast across Sky Sports, Premier League’s digital channels, and EA SPORTS’ FIFA channel on Twitch.

In the second season of the tournament, Watford emerged victorious with Tom ‘Hashtag Tom’ Leese taking the top spot and the £20,000 first-place prize. Bournemouth, Chelsea, and Liverpool rounded out the top four finishers.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.