New FIFA 21 leak shows big change to Career Mode budgets

FIFA 21 Career Mode budgets haven't yet been released by EA SPORTS, although leakers have spilled the beans on a feature that will allow you to make any club as rich as Manchester City.

Financial Takeovers have been a part of the FIFA series for quite some time now. This is a random injection of money received by the manager to bolster their transfer efforts.

Advertisement

However, this year the feature will be changing maybe in the biggest way you can imagine.

Unlike past years where this amount has bounced around the £50 million mark (across transfer and wage budgets), the power will be in the manager's hands for the amount to request for the first time ever – if newly leaked information is to be believed.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 Financial Takeover changes imminent

The feature was leaked ahead of schedule by Twitter user FIFA CM Content, right from the beta version, on August 26.

Read More: 6 FIFA 21 secrets EA SPORTS left out of Pitch Notes

Posting four screenshots of the new change, the player showed managers can ask for up to £500 million if they fancy it. Clearly, this is a tremendous difference to games from years gone by.

Not only that, but it appears you will also be able to disable the feature altogether if you don't want the increased investment as well.

Advertisement

In #FIFA21 you can now disable or change how much you want for your Financial Takeover!



What do you think of this? pic.twitter.com/LobJly1UhU — Fifa CM Content (@FCMC_) August 27, 2020

Good or bad move?

Now, some may say that the option to ask for such ridiculous budgets may ruin the mode, although those who need more than the standard £50 million will be delighted with the move. Soon enough, you may see smaller clubs making headlines with their business a bit more than usual.

In previous pitch notes, EA did make a reference to Financial Takeovers as well. They confirmed: "Within the setup of a new Career Mode save you can set the amount of cash you want your club to receive as part of financial takeover.

"Whether you want to give your club a whopping 500 million or start with next to nothing, you can customize your experience how you want to."

Advertisement

Read More: How to get a free ICON in FIFA 21 on loan

It didn't show us how it would work in-game at that stage, though, neither did developers mention a disable option would be present. Due to the sheer size of those game mode deep dives as well, not everybody in the game's community will have read it line-by-line.

The Financial Takeover option is included in all pre-order editions of FIFA 21 and you can still get a 20% discount on the game ahead of release, too. For more information on that, check out our handy guide to save you some cash.