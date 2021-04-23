How to complete Navas FIFA 21 Ligue 1 POTM SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas took home the Ligue 1 POTM honors for March 2020, and has netted himself a FIFA 21 SBC as a result. The Costa Rican star’s 91-rated card is pretty insane, and comes in at a decent price.

Keylor Navas hasn’t had the easiest of seasons in 2020/21. He’s had a few injuries, including a recent shoulder injury sidelining him against Saint-Etienne.

However, he found a purple patch of form in March to pick up his first cheeky POTM of the year. There’s no Nani SBC to put him in right now (sorry, NepentheZ), but he can definitely make a difference between the sticks in anyone’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Navas FIFA 21 POTM: in-game stats

Navas FIFA 21 POTM SBC: requirements & cost

Paris Saint-Germain

# of players from Paris Saint-Germain: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Two squads for a goalkeeper might seem a bit pricey, but for a card of Navas’ quality, it’s probably worth it. Especially when you consider the cost will come in at around 135,000 coins, depending on platform.

Xbox: 131,000

131,000 Playstation: 133,000

133,000 PC: 160,000

Navas FIFA 21 POTM SBC: cheapest solutions

Struggling for ideas to complete the SBC? We’ve found the cheapest solutions you can use to get your hands on the Navas POTM card. Best of all, they don’t require any loyalty or position changes, so they’re as cheap as they can be.

Paris Saint-Germain solution

Ligue 1 solution

You’ll have until May 21 to knock out the Navas SBC if you so choose, so there’s plenty of time to decide.

If you do though, tag us on @UltimateTeamUK and tell us whether he’s a better shot stopper in FIFA or on Le Parc des Princes.