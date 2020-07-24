Mystery FIFA 20 Pre-Season promo could unlock FIFA 21 rewards early

A mysterious new FIFA 20 promo being teased could allow players to unlock rewards that will carry over to FIFA 21, before the game even comes out.

On July 24, a new promo began to be teased for FIFA 20 called "Pre-Season," obviously hinting at the next upcoming FIFA Ultimate Team season.

The countdown indicates that this next promo, whatever it is, will begin on July 29 at about 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST, but provided little else.

There's nothing outright explaining what this event will be, although most believe that it'll be a way for players to unlock rewards they'll be able to use in FIFA 21, which seems to be the likeliest scenario.

If this new promo is what it could be, which is earning rewards for #FIFA21 - that could be INSANE! pic.twitter.com/TElyvnOWJw — NepentheZ (@NepentheZ) July 24, 2020

There is some debate about whether giving players the chance to earn rewards for FIFA 21 before the game releases is actually a good thing or if it could end up dampening player's hype when the next game actually comes out.

Some argue that the Pre-Season promo, if it is what most people are theorizing, could make one of the most exciting parts of a new FIFA release in FUT - the initial grind to keep your team in tip-top shape - less important.

But the chances of EA giving out end-game cards this early on for FIFA 21 are slim to none for those getting worried, there will probably be some decent cards for sure, but nothing absolutely out of this world or overpowered.

This event is coming at an interesting time in the FIFA 20 life cycle, since the July-August period is when things usually die down as players get ready for the beta, demo, and full launch of the next title.

However, FIFA 21 isn't due to be released until October 6, a couple of weeks later than usual, so this is clearly an effort from EA to keep users interested and playing the current game a little longer, and what better way to do that than by linking it to the upcoming title.

We won't have too long to wait to see what this "Pre-Season" promo contains so even though there's plenty of speculation floating around right now, we'll definitely know more within a few days.