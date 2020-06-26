Mönchengladbach's Florian Mayer's awesome FIFA 20 Ultimate Team revealed

Borussia Mönchengladbach's Florian Mayer has had his star-studded Ultimate Team revealed by one of his opponents on FIFA 20.

The defender has played just a handful of times during the 2019/2020 campaign for Die Fohlen, and will be hoping to make his mark on the side in the games that remain, with his team in hot pursuit of the Champions League places.

A number of in-game promos have been released in the absence of football, including Team of the Season So Far and most recently Summer Heat. One of his selections from the latter is Ferland Mendy's upgradable card, which we have put together a guide on how to get it in-game.

By the looks of things, the German centre-back has been taking advantage and adding to his collection of high rated players along the way, too.

His side, which has been posted online by one of the players he's come up against, features not just cards from those sets, but ICONs, Red Player Picks from Weekend League rewards, and more.

So, let's take a look at his full lineup (provided by Reddit user itsthehman) and see who he has in each position on the pitch, to see if you would fancy your chances against him. You never know, he might be your next opponent in FUT Champions...

Florian Mayer's FIFA 20 Ultimate Team XI revealed

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (95)

Sergio Ramos (96)

Florian Mayer (99)

Ferland Mendy (89)

Carlos Alberto (94)

Ruud Gullit (90)

Frenkie De Jong (94)

Joshua Kimmich (96)

Sadio Mane (98)

Ronaldo (94)

Jadon Sancho (96)

Clearly, there was no space in the side for any of his teammates, although Sancho and Kimmich are included to represent the German Bundesliga. Aside from that, some of the most popular cards in the game like De Jong's 96 card or Gullit's ICON make the cut.

So, that's that! How do you rate Mayer's lineup – and do you think you could beat him? Let us know on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.