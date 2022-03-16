Messi & Ronaldo predicted to get FIFA 23 rating downgrades

For more than a decade, football superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated FIFA as two of the highest-rated players in the game. However, moving into FIFA 23, players believe the stars could see their ratings take a massive hit as they enter their twilight.

There have been a handful of leaks revealing information about the upcoming FIFA 23.

Some believe the game will be free-to-play when released, and others with insider-info claim the game will finally incorporate cross-play functionality.

While rumors continue to float around, what we do know is that player ratings will change, as they do every year, and some fans believe previous cover athletes will take a massive dip.

Fans predict ratings drop off for Messi & Ronaldo in FIFA 23

Reddit user sbkoxly posted to the FIFA subreddit a post titled, “Will Fifa 23 be the end of Messi & Ronaldo’s reign as highest-rated players?”

In the post, they explained why the two legendary players could see their ratings take a hit.

“Both have been on a decline in recent years and obviously still deserve their 90 overall status but given the current lay of the land, I just think there are other players that could be rated higher like Mbappe or Salah or Lewandowski.”

The post sparked a ton of responses, with a consensus forming that there could be new players to take up the top spots in the next installment.

One user commented, “You’ve really got to look at Salah/Lewandowski/Benzema/Mbappe for the top few spots. I can’t see FIFA being able to justify a rating above 90 for Ronaldo or Messi.”

Another user flat out said neither of the forwards are deserving of even a 90-overall, “Both should drop below 90 IMO.”

Although dropping below 90 is somewhat unrealistic, both players are entering the later part of their careers and will continue to see their production decline.

While player ratings will likely be revealed in June or July this year, much of the community appears to have made their verdict already.