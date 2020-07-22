Mbappe named FIFA 21 cover star with three insane game cases

French starlet Kylian Mbappe has officially been confirmed as the cover star for FIFA 21, gracing the Standard, Champions and Ultimate Editions of the game — and making them some of the best FIFA covers we’ve ever seen.

EA SPORTS dropped the traditional style of imagery for this year’s cover, following in similar footsteps to that of fellow EA game Madden with a more abstract work of art — making Mbappe look nothing short of the best in the game.

The news was announced just one day after a leak appeared to reveal a number of potential cover stars — Mbappe included. The other possible names were Haaland, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joao Felix.

FIFA 21 Standard Edition cover art

The Standard Edition of the game is the cheapest, and while it looks great, isn't as interesting as the more expensive editions.

FIFA 21 Champions Edition cover art

The Champions Edition of FIFA 21 sees a more relaxed Mbappe, doing his signature cross-armed pose alongside other text and images of himself as well as an aerial shot of PSG's iconic Parc des Princes stadium.

The Champions Edition is the middle-of-the-pack edition of the game, and EA SPORTS went all in on the top-tier...

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition cover art

Finally, the Ultimate Edition might just be the best FIFA cover we've ever seen — and, ironically, without a football in sight. In fact, without the text, you might not know it's a FIFA game at all.

The black and white theme, with Mbappe himself looking straight out of a fashion magazine, might just make the Ultimate Edition worth the extra money.

So, what do you think? Are you tempted by the Ultimate Edition, or leaning more towards the Standard one? Let us know by tweeting us at @UltimateTeamUK.