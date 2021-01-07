Logo
How to complete Malen & Klaiber FIFA 21 Showdown SBCs: cost & solutions

Published: 7/Jan/2021 7:50

by Andrew Amos
With another game week on the horizon, EA SPORTS are looking towards the Eredivisie for the latest Showdown SBC. Fierce rivals PSV and Ajax are set to face off, and you can take sides with one of Donyell Malen or Sean Klaiber ⁠— and they’re both solid grabs.

The Showdown promo always adds a little bit of excitement to your regular FIFA SBC. You get to take sides by crafting a player on one side of a key matchup, and if they win, you get a big stats boost.

However, the latest Showdown SBC is a bit different from previous ones. Yes, it’s focusing on the Eredivisie, but in reality, both of these new cards for Malen and Klaiber are worth looking at completing ⁠— regardless of who wins or not. Here’s what you need to do.

How to complete Malen Showdown SBC

Donyell Malen is starting to get a run-on for PSV, having put four goals away in the last six games he’s played. He’ll have to step up again though if they want to leapfrog the top of the table Ajax.

Malen’s 84 rated striker card is a +6 upgrade on his base card, and it’s a fast one. With 95 Pace, it’ll be lightning getting into the box. From there, his 88 Finishing and 83 Shooting should help net a few bangers.

Cost: 75,000 to 85,000 coins

  • # of players from Eredivisie (NED 1): Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
Donyell Malen Showdown FIFA 21 SBC solution
FUTBIN
Here’s the cheapest solution for Malen’s Showdown card.

How to complete Klaiber Showdown SBC

If you decide to side with the reigning champions and current ladder leaders in Ajax though, a pacey RB card in Sean Klaiber awaits you.

The 85 rated card is a straight +9 upgrade on his stock 76 card, and it’s got the stats to boost. 92 Pace, 91 Physical, and 84 Defending make him a brilliant full back.

Cost: 74,000 to 83,000 coins

  • # of players from Netherlands: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
Sean Klaiber Showdown FIFA 21 SBC solution
FUTBIN
Here’s the cheapest solution for Klaiber’s Showdown card.

Our recommendation is to back Klaiber and bring on the pacey RB ⁠— and maybe get a cheeky 87 upgrade off it too ⁠— as Ajax look to cement their lead at the top of the Eredivisie. However, you can’t go wrong with either card.

You have until January 10, when the two Dutch rivals face off, to complete the SBC. If you get either one, let us know on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK ⁠— and best of luck in your Showdown pick!

FIFA 21 TOTW 15 live: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kimmich, Lukaku, more

Published: 6/Jan/2021 18:20 Updated: 6/Jan/2021 18:28

by Isaac McIntyre
The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 15, is now live in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the first in-form team of 2021.

After a couple of less-than-stellar Team of the Weeks to end 2020, it looks like the footy gods have blessed us with a star-studded squad to ring in the new year.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 94-rated In-Form headlines this week’s team along with a handful of some other high-rated players. Once again, however, EA SPORTS have defied many predictions by not including seemingly obvious picks like Lacazette and Jadon Sancho.

Here’s everything we know about the next mid-week FIFA 21 promo, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 15

EA SPORTS
The full Team of the Week TOTW 15 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Team of the Week 15 start time

On Jan. 6, FIFA publishers EA released the 15th batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 15 promo began at 6pm (UK time), as per usual. That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 15 player upgrades are now announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

Lukaku could collect his third upgrade card of FIFA 21 with an in-form this week.
EA SPORTS
Lukaku collects his third upgrade card of FIFA 21 with an in-form this week.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 15 predictions

Now that the full team is out, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 15 predictions. We compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see how many we ended up getting right!

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan 
  • Gregor Kobel – VfB Stuttgart
  • Kieran Tierney – Arsenal
  • Iago – Augsburg
  • De Marcos – Athletic Bilbao
  • Ben Mee – Burnley
  • Willi Orban – Red Bull Salzburg 
  • Thomas Soucek – West Ham United
  • Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
  • Baptiste Santamaría – Freiburg
  • Koke – Atletico Madrid
  • Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona
  • Youri Tielemans – Leicester City
  • Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund
  • Jamal Lowe – Swansea City
  • Rafa – Benfica
  • Phil Foden – Manchester City
  • Piotr Zieliński – Napoli
  • Amin Younes – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Harry Kane – Spurs
  • Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • Alexander Lacazette – Arsenal
  • Duvan Zapata – Atalanta

TOTW 15 Silver Stars Objective player: how to unlock

EA SPORTS
The TOTW 15 Silver Stars player is Romarinho.

In addition to a full squad of In-Forms, EA have also rolled out another Silver Stars Objective player – a Brazilian CAM named Romarinho.

With 90 pace and 80 shooting, Romarinho looks like an absolute beast for a silver item, and it’s not going to take too much effort to unlock:

  • Win 3 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge
  • Score 8 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge
  • Assist 6 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge