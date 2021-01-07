How to complete Malen & Klaiber FIFA 21 Showdown SBCs: cost & solutions

With another game week on the horizon, EA SPORTS are looking towards the Eredivisie for the latest Showdown SBC. Fierce rivals PSV and Ajax are set to face off, and you can take sides with one of Donyell Malen or Sean Klaiber ⁠— and they’re both solid grabs.

The Showdown promo always adds a little bit of excitement to your regular FIFA SBC. You get to take sides by crafting a player on one side of a key matchup, and if they win, you get a big stats boost.

However, the latest Showdown SBC is a bit different from previous ones. Yes, it’s focusing on the Eredivisie, but in reality, both of these new cards for Malen and Klaiber are worth looking at completing ⁠— regardless of who wins or not. Here’s what you need to do.

How to complete Malen Showdown SBC

Donyell Malen is starting to get a run-on for PSV, having put four goals away in the last six games he’s played. He’ll have to step up again though if they want to leapfrog the top of the table Ajax.

Malen’s 84 rated striker card is a +6 upgrade on his base card, and it’s a fast one. With 95 Pace, it’ll be lightning getting into the box. From there, his 88 Finishing and 83 Shooting should help net a few bangers.

Cost: 75,000 to 85,000 coins

# of players from Eredivisie (NED 1): Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

How to complete Klaiber Showdown SBC

If you decide to side with the reigning champions and current ladder leaders in Ajax though, a pacey RB card in Sean Klaiber awaits you.

Read More: FIFA 21 Team of the Week 15 now live

The 85 rated card is a straight +9 upgrade on his stock 76 card, and it’s got the stats to boost. 92 Pace, 91 Physical, and 84 Defending make him a brilliant full back.

Cost: 74,000 to 83,000 coins

# of players from Netherlands: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

Our recommendation is to back Klaiber and bring on the pacey RB ⁠— and maybe get a cheeky 87 upgrade off it too ⁠— as Ajax look to cement their lead at the top of the Eredivisie. However, you can’t go wrong with either card.

You have until January 10, when the two Dutch rivals face off, to complete the SBC. If you get either one, let us know on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK ⁠— and best of luck in your Showdown pick!