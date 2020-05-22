Lukaku takes cheeky swipe at EA over FIFA 20 Serie A TOTSSF

EA’s omission of popular Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku from the recently-released Serie A TOTS So Far had a lot of fans scratching their heads, and the Belgian international called EA SPORTS out with his own theory about why they left him out.

The Serie A Team of the Season So Far was released on May 22 for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, but the Belgian striker was noticeably absent from the list of players.

After joining Inter Milan for the 2019/20 season, Lukaku recorded 27 goals out of 38 match appearances, impressive numbers that everyone believed would be enough to get him a spot in the TOTSSF. Everyone it seems, except for EA themselves.

The same day as the star-studded came out, Lukaku held an impromptu Q&A session on Twitter, where an intrepid user named Nick asked "how is it possible that you aren't in FIFA 20 TOTS?"

It was a good question, so good that Lukaku decided to answer it himself, and poke some fun at EA's TOTS decision-making process at the same time.

Because i called them out for years 💀😂 fuck it tho it’s just a game 💯 https://t.co/gUrd9sHboA — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) May 22, 2020

Lukaku has been very honest in the past with EA on how they rate and treat him in their flagship football title, and it didn't take long for his latest callout to rack up thousands of retweets and likes.

Like the rest of us, he'll probably continue to play FIFA, but his reminder that it's just a game is a healthy attitude for anyone, especially if you make millions actually playing the sport professionally.

It doesn't matter if i didn't get an upgrade on a videogame as long i'm improving in real life ⚽️? #ProEvoMightGiveMeOne.... — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 18, 2017

Even though the former Manchester United star was unfortunately left out of the star lineup, two of his squadmates from Internazionale, center-back Stefan de Vrij and goalkeeper Samir Handanović, did make the cut.

In addition, EA also rolled three untradeables as part of the promo - Flashback Premium Allan SBC, Objectives Joao Pedro and Moments Objective Jérémie Boga Objectives. For more info on how to unlock all three cheaply and quickly, make sure to check out our Serie A TOTSSF SBC and Objectives Guide here.