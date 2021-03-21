Liverpool's Rhys Williams reveals impressive FIFA 21 Ultimate Team without 99 pro player card - Dexerto

Liverpool’s young centre-back Rhys Williams has had his incredible FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed, but there’s no room for any of his Merseyside teammates.

As far as title defenses go, Liverpool are setting all the wrong records. They currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, five points shy of fourth-placed Chelsea.

While it’s true they’ve had more than their fair share of injury issues, namely to leading center-back Virgil Van Dijk, the Merseyside club have endured a struggle of a season. The injuries, though, have paved the way for youngsters to fill in.

Nat Phillips, Ozan Kabak, and Rhys Williams have all deputized for the Reds this season. The latter, 20-year-old Rhys Williams, spent last season on loan at Kidderminster Harriers. He has impressed, though, on his step up to the first team, and it seems he plays FIFA in his spare time to unwind.

Sharing his team on his Instagram story, Williams gave us a look at his starting XI and a number of his substitutes. It’s a Premier League / ICON hybrid and, like many of the pro-player teams we’ve covered, it’s a very impressive lineup.

In net is FUT Champions Nick Pope, the cheap English keeper who has established himself as a firm meta pick in FIFA 21. The defence is held together by Marcel Desailly and Carlos Alberto. The front four, though, are where this team really comes into its own. Pele, Maradona, and Zidane sit as three CAMs behind Kylian Mbappe.

Williams’ full team is listed below:

GK: Nick Pope – 84

Nick Pope – 84 RB: Sergino Dest – 88

Sergino Dest – 88 CB: Marcel Desailly – 87

Marcel Desailly – 87 CB: Carlos Alberto – 87

Carlos Alberto – 87 LB: Theo Hernandez – 86

Theo Hernandez – 86 CDM: Michael Essien – 90

Michael Essien – 90 CDM: N’Golo Kante – 89

N’Golo Kante – 89 CAM: Zinedine Zidane – 94

Zinedine Zidane – 94 CAM: Pele – 95

Pele – 95 CAM: Diego Maradona – 95

Diego Maradona – 95 ST: Kylian Mbappe – 90

We also got a look at some of Williams’ bench items. Interestingly, the absence of Liverpool players continues, while 93 OVR Wayne Rooney sits alongside Javier Zanetti and FUT Champs Erling Haaland.

It’s an all-around excellent team, but we’d like to see Rhys Williams get his own 99 OVR pro player card to slot in there.