Logo
FIFA

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliot’s stacked FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Published: 13/Feb/2021 16:21

by Connor Bennett
Harvey Elliott FIFA 21 card
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

Liverpool’s young star, Harvey Elliott, who is spending the year on loan with Blackburn Rovers, has had his stacked FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed. 

Liverpool have always been one Premier League club that give youngsters a chance, even when some fans might not think the time is right.

They’ve had some incredible homegrown talents in the past, and there is a decent crop trying to come through now headlined by Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

Elliott, who came through the ranks at Fulham before joining the Reds, is spending the campaign on loan at Blackburn Rovers, and has starred in their bid to make it into the promotion race. Though, he’s always got some time for FIFA as well.

Harvey Elliott in FIFA 21 for Liverpool
EA SPORTS
Elliott’s FIFA face scan could do a tweak, but he’ll be a recognizable face if he lives up to his potential.

Harvey Elliott’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

The 17-year-old was spotted by Redditor Gledger in FUT Champs Weekend League on February 13, with his stacked team looking to be a bit of an issue.

Gledger noted that they’d apparently beaten Elliott 2-0, which is no mean feat given he has an icon-filled side, including the 95-rated Pele and Maradona, as well as a 91-overall Eusebio, and an 88-rated Patrick Vieira.

Of course, it’s Elliott’s 99-rated custom pro player card that stands out. The maxed-out card shots in at CAM in the 4-2-3-1 setup, and is no doubt a nightmare for anyone to play against.

  • GK: Jan Oblak – 93
  • LB: Ferland Mendy – 83
  • RB: Kyle Walker – 85
  • CB: Raphael Varane – 86
  • CB: Diego Carlos – 87
  • CDM: N’Golo Kante – 89
  • CDM: Patrick Vieira – 88
  • CAM: Diego Maradona – 95
  • CAM: Pele – 95
  • CAM: Harvey Elliott – 99
  • ST: Eusebio – 91

(Pro Player) Just played Harvey Elliott on Champs from FIFA

The youngster could easily make a swap at right-back to complete the La Liga-themed backline, and it’d also give 100 chemistry too. Or, he could simply go for another Icon to add to his collection as well.

Despite his impressive cards, the meta choices of Varane and Mendy will bring a smile to the face of most FUT Champs players. Not even Premier League players can avoid using them.

FIFA

How to complete Curtis Jones FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC

Published: 13/Feb/2021 5:38

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Curtis Jones FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA SBC Solutions FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS’ next FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC is all about Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, and if you want to give it a crack, here are all the details on how to complete it.

It’s hard to believe that Curtis Jones is still only 20 years old. But despite his young age, he’s already impressed fans and other footballers with his composure, movement, and skill.

EA SPORTS has noticed, too, and they’ve decided to give him a decent bump in stats in the form of two FUT 21 Future Stars SBC cards. If you want to add him to your squad, here’s the scoop on the requirements, cost, and solutions.

Future Stars promo
EA SPORTS
Future Stars is shaping up to be one of the best promos so far.

Curtis Jones FIFA 21 Future Star SBC

Requirements

You’ll need to create three teams as a part of this challenge. Here’s a list of all the requirements for each one. 

Liverpool

  • Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

England

  • Number of players from England: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

  • Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Cost

Curtis Jones’ FIFA 21 Future Star SBC card is a little pricey. It will set you back somewhere between 428,000 to 478,000 FUT Coins depending on which platform you’re on.

Solutions

Liverpool

Curtis Jones FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC

England

Curtis Jones FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC

Premier League

Curtis Jones FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC

So, there you have it, folks! Those are three of the cheapest possible solutions, one for each team, and none of them require any loyalty.

Curtis Jones FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC expires on February 26, which means there’s still plenty of time to get it done. 

But keep in mind that it’s a steep investment and it will take lots of FUT Coins to complete.