Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliot’s stacked FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Liverpool’s young star, Harvey Elliott, who is spending the year on loan with Blackburn Rovers, has had his stacked FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed.

Liverpool have always been one Premier League club that give youngsters a chance, even when some fans might not think the time is right.

They’ve had some incredible homegrown talents in the past, and there is a decent crop trying to come through now headlined by Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

Elliott, who came through the ranks at Fulham before joining the Reds, is spending the campaign on loan at Blackburn Rovers, and has starred in their bid to make it into the promotion race. Though, he’s always got some time for FIFA as well.

Harvey Elliott’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

The 17-year-old was spotted by Redditor Gledger in FUT Champs Weekend League on February 13, with his stacked team looking to be a bit of an issue.

Gledger noted that they’d apparently beaten Elliott 2-0, which is no mean feat given he has an icon-filled side, including the 95-rated Pele and Maradona, as well as a 91-overall Eusebio, and an 88-rated Patrick Vieira.

Of course, it’s Elliott’s 99-rated custom pro player card that stands out. The maxed-out card shots in at CAM in the 4-2-3-1 setup, and is no doubt a nightmare for anyone to play against.

GK: Jan Oblak – 93

LB: Ferland Mendy – 83

RB: Kyle Walker – 85

CB: Raphael Varane – 86

CB: Diego Carlos – 87

CDM: N’Golo Kante – 89

CDM: Patrick Vieira – 88

CAM: Diego Maradona – 95

CAM: Pele – 95

CAM: Harvey Elliott – 99

ST: Eusebio – 91

The youngster could easily make a swap at right-back to complete the La Liga-themed backline, and it’d also give 100 chemistry too. Or, he could simply go for another Icon to add to his collection as well.

Despite his impressive cards, the meta choices of Varane and Mendy will bring a smile to the face of most FUT Champs players. Not even Premier League players can avoid using them.