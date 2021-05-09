How to complete Kieran Trippier FIFA 21 TOTS SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

FIFA 21’s TOTS is in full swing, and to keep the momentum going, EA SPORTS released a new SBC for Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier. Here are all the details, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

The Team of the Season promotion is a special time in every FIFA title, and it isn’t any different this year. We’ve already seen the Premier League TOTS, the La Liga TOTS, and a fan-voted Community TOTS, as well as many SBCs and objective challenges.

Now, another new and exciting TOTS SBC has been released, and it’s all about Kieran Trippier. The veteran full-back has featured in many teams, ranging from Manchester City, Barnsley, Burnley, and Tottenham.

But ever since he found a new home at Atletico Madrid back in 2019, he’s been thriving. And this season, he raised the bar even higher. So, it’s only natural that his new TOTS SBC card reflects that, and it’s worth picking up.

Kieran Trippier FIFA 21 TOTS SBC in-game stats

Kieran Trippier FIFA 21 TOTS SBC requirements

Atletico Madrid

Number of players from Atletico de Madrid: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 81

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack

National Duty

Number of players from England: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Kieran Trippier FIFA 21 TOTS SBC cost

Generally, FIFA 21 TOTS SBCs are on the expensive side. However, Kieran Trippier’s card is pretty affordable.

It will only set you back 160,000 to 200,000 FUT Coins depending on which platform you’re on, which is quite good for a 90-rated LB.

Xbox: 160,000

160,000 Playstation: 165,000

165,000 PC: 200,000

Kieran Trippier FIFA 21 TOTS SBC solutions

Atletico Madrid

National Duty

If you want to finish Kieran Trippier’s FIFA 21 TOTS SBC, you’ll have until May 13 to complete all the requirements, which isn’t a lot of time.

The good news, though, is that it isn’t too demanding. You’ll only need to piece two squads together.

Let us know on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK how the Englishman works out for you if you do pick him up. He could be exactly what you need in defense.