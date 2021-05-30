How to complete Joe Willock FIFA 21 Premier League POTM SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

Joe Willock has been on fire for Newcastle in recent weeks, earning himself the Premier League Player of the Month award in the process. EA SPORTS released a new SBC in FIFA 21 to honor his achievement. Here are all the details.

The 21-year-old joined Newcastle on loan from Arsenal in January and has been making strides ever since. He wrapped up a near-perfect month by scoring his seventh goal in seven games, an insane feat rivalling those set by club greats.

Now, FIFA 21 players will have a chance to continue the trend in Ultimate Team in the form of a new Premier League POTM SBC card.

Here’s everything you need to know on how to unlock it, including a breakdown of its stats, requirements, cost, and the cheapest possible solution.

Joe Willock Premier League POTM SBC in-game stats

Joe Willock Premier League POTM SBC requirements

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF + TOTS MOMENTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Joe Willock Premier League POTM SBC cost

Joe Willock’s Premier League POTM SBC is very cheap, probably because it isn’t as stacked as the ones we’ve seen in the past.

It will only set you back somewhere between 19,000 and 21,000 FUT coins, depending on the platform.

Xbox: 19,000

19,000 Playstation: 19,000

19,000 PC: 21,000

Joe Willock Premier League POTM SBC solutions

Despite how simple Joe Willock Premier League POTM SBC is, there’s still an optimal way to complete it. Here’s the cheapest solution you can get, and it doesn’t require any loyalty or position change cards, making it very easy.

Joe Willock’s Premier League Player of the Month card is available all the way until July 26.

Considering how straightforward it is, that should give you more than enough time to complete it.

If you manage to get it done and add him to your FIFA Ultimate Team squad, let us know how he works out for you on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.