Joe Rankin-Costello's FIFA 21 Ultimate Team criticized by players - Dexerto

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rankin-Costello has been spotted playing FIFA 21’s Ultimate Team. It’s fair to say FIFA players weren’t particularly impressed with his squad and have questioned his selection of players.

Over the past few weeks, numerous professional footballers have been seen on FIFA 21’s Ultimate Team. From Chelsea’s Mason Mount to Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, FUT is clearly a pastime a lot of footballers enjoy.

Despite being in an incredibly demanding job, these players still find the time to make some insanely stacked FUT rosters. Haaland’s starting XI was completely made up of FIFA 21 ICON cards and would be a challenge for any FIFA fan to face.

However, not every professional footballer has an impressive FUT squad as seen in the case of Blackburn’s Joe Rankin-Costello.

Joe Rankin-Costello’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Rankin-Costello’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team was posted to Reddit by ya_nan_ after he went up against the Blackburn midfielder online. It’s fair to say his squad is less impressive than the other professional footballers we’ve covered, but it certainly holds its own.

GK: Alisson – 90

Alisson – 90 RB: Wan-Bissaka – 83

Wan-Bissaka – 83 LB: Sandro – 85

Sandro – 85 CB: Gosens – 85

Gosens – 85 CB: Gomez – 83

Gomez – 83 CM: Chiellini – 89

Chiellini – 89 CM: Rankin-Costello – 99

Rankin-Costello – 99 CAM: Rivaldo – 87

Rivaldo – 87 RF: Beckham – 86

Beckham – 86 LF: Dembele – 83

Dembele – 83 ST: Hernandez – 85

With the likes of Beckham, Hernandez, and Rivaldo in his team, Rankin-Costello’s squad is nothing to be scoffed at. On top of this, he’s got a solid backline that any FIFA player would struggle to penetrate, especially with Liverpool’s Alisson in goal.

However, there’s no denying his squad’s a little underwhelming, and a few FIFA players have voiced their opinion on his selection in the thread.

One commented that “he can still get the 3 Icons from EA surely.” This is no doubt referencing the lack of ICONS in Rankin-Costello’s squad compared to most FIFA players.

Another Reddit user even made a joke at Blackburn’s expense and the quality of Rankin-Costello’s squad: “You can tell he’s on championship wages”.

All jokes aside, Rankin-Costello’s team is nothing special, but not every professional footballer has a stacked FUT squad. Who knows, in a few month’s time, he may have made some serious upgrades to his team. Then, we’ll have to compare him to the likes of Haaland and Mount to see how he shapes up.