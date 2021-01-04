 Joe Rankin-Costello's FIFA 21 Ultimate Team criticized by players - Dexerto
Joe Rankin-Costello’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team criticized by players

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rankin-Costello has been spotted playing FIFA 21’s Ultimate Team. It’s fair to say FIFA players weren’t particularly impressed with his squad and have questioned his selection of players.

Over the past few weeks, numerous professional footballers have been seen on FIFA 21’s Ultimate Team. From Chelsea’s Mason Mount to Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, FUT is clearly a pastime a lot of footballers enjoy.

Despite being in an incredibly demanding job, these players still find the time to make some insanely stacked FUT rosters. Haaland’s starting XI was completely made up of FIFA 21 ICON cards and would be a challenge for any FIFA fan to face.

However, not every professional footballer has an impressive FUT squad as seen in the case of Blackburn’s Joe Rankin-Costello.

Joe Rankin-Costello currently plays in the midfield for Blackburn Rovers.

Joe Rankin-Costello’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Rankin-Costello’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team was posted to Reddit by ya_nan_ after he went up against the Blackburn midfielder online. It’s fair to say his squad is less impressive than the other professional footballers we’ve covered, but it certainly holds its own.

  • GK: Alisson – 90
  • RB: Wan-Bissaka – 83
  • LB: Sandro – 85
  • CB: Gosens – 85
  • CB: Gomez – 83
  • CM: Chiellini – 89
  • CM: Rankin-Costello – 99
  • CAM: Rivaldo – 87
  • RF: Beckham – 86
  • LF: Dembele – 83
  • ST: Hernandez – 85
Joe Rankin-Costello’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

With the likes of Beckham, Hernandez, and Rivaldo in his team, Rankin-Costello’s squad is nothing to be scoffed at. On top of this, he’s got a solid backline that any FIFA player would struggle to penetrate, especially with Liverpool’s Alisson in goal.

However, there’s no denying his squad’s a little underwhelming, and a few FIFA players have voiced their opinion on his selection in the thread.

One commented that “he can still get the 3 Icons from EA surely.” This is no doubt referencing the lack of ICONS in Rankin-Costello’s squad compared to most FIFA players.

Another Reddit user even made a joke at Blackburn’s expense and the quality of Rankin-Costello’s squad: “You can tell he’s on championship wages”.

All jokes aside, Rankin-Costello’s team is nothing special, but not every professional footballer has a stacked FUT squad. Who knows, in a few month’s time, he may have made some serious upgrades to his team. Then, we’ll have to compare him to the likes of Haaland and Mount to see how he shapes up.

FIFA 21 TOTW 15 predictions: Sancho, Kane, Lukaku

Published: 4/Jan/2021 12:49 Updated: 4/Jan/2021 12:50

by Connor Bennett
Jadon Sancho TOTW card FIFA 21
FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 15 is almost here in Ultimate Team, and even though TOTY is on the horizon, this could be a tasty little lineup. So, here are our predictions. 

Plenty of FIFA 21 players will be looking ahead to the biggest, and typically best, promo of the year – Team of the Year – seeing as we’re now into January and it’s on the horizon, looming large. 

The annual promo sees the best players in the game rewarded with some of the best non-Icon cards of the year, but before we get to that point, we still have another one or two sets of Team of the Week cards to be released. 

With leagues across the globe still playing games at a thick and fast pace, there are still plenty of players to choose from for TOTW 15, but the Headliners promo and TOTY might things a little bit trickier. EA shouldn’t really double up on cards, after all. But, this week should still provide some nice cards.  

Harry Kane in FIFA 21
Spurs’ Harry Kane should feature in FIFA 21’s newest TOTW.

Headlining our predictions this week are Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku, and Tottenham Hotspurs’ Harry Kane. Yes, it could be a pretty tasty forward line after their performances this week.

Elsewhere, Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney and Alex Lacazette were on fire as the Gunners dispatched of West Bromwich Albion. Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata bagged a brace against Sassuolo so he gets a nod, as does Thomas Soucek who scored West Ham United’s late winner against Everton.

We’ve also gone for Manchester City’s Phil Foden, Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, Benfica’s Rafa, and Barcelona’s Frankie De Jong.

FIFA 21 TOTW 15 Predictions | Team of the Week 15

  • GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan 
  • GK: Gregor Kobel – VfB Stuttgart
  • LB: Kieran Tierney – Arsenal
  • LB: Iago – Augsburg
  • RB: De Marcos – Atletico Bilbao
  • CB: Ben Mee – Burnley
  • CB: Willi Orban – Red Bull Salzburg 
  • CDM: Thomas Soucek – West Ham United
  • CM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
  • CM: Baptiste Santamaría – Freiburg
  • CM: Koke – Atletico Madrid
  • CM: Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona
  • CM: Youri Tielemans – Leicester City
  • RM: Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund
  • RM: Jamal Lowe – Swansea City
  • LM: Rafa – Benfica
  • LW: Phil Foden – Manchester City
  • CAM: Piotr Zielinski – Napoli
  • CAM: Amin Younes – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • ST: Harry Kane – Spurs
  • ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • ST: Alexander Lacazette – Arsenal
  • ST: Duvan Zapata – Atalanta

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 15 and aren’t official in any way. EA will likely have shortlisted drafted up for the next Headliners cards, as well as TOTY, and they could affect this team. 

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 15 will be released on Wednesday, January 6 at 6 pm GMT.