How to complete Joaquin FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released another Flashback TOTS SBC in FIFA 21, and it’s all about Joaquin. Here’s everything you need to know to finish the challenge, including the card’s stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.
Joaquín Sanchez Rodriguez might be one of the oldest players in La Liga, but he’s still a powerhouse for Real Betis and has thoroughly earned his captaincy. Having made almost 500 appearances for Los Verdiblancos, it’s fair to say he’s a club legend.
EA SPORTS decided to celebrate his prolific 2004-2005 La Liga season for the team by releasing a new Flashback SBC card, and it’s an absolute delight. First, let’s take a look at the stats to see what makes it so good. Then, we’ll jump into the other details.
Advertisement
Joaquin FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS in-game stats
Joaquin FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS requirements
Los Verdiblancos
- Number of players from Real Betis: Min 1
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 80
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
La Furia Roja
- Number of players from Spain: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
Joaquin FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS cost
Joaquin’s Flashback SBC is on the affordable side, which is nice considering how good the 90-rated right-winger is. You can finish all the requirements by spending somewhere between 195,000 to 240,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you play on:
- Xbox: 200,000
- Playstation: 195,000
- PC: 240,000
Joaquin FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS solutions
Los Verdiblancos
La Furia Roja
Keep in mind, though, that it’s only available until May 14, which isn’t a lot of time. However, it’s not too expensive, and the requirements are straightforward. Still, you better get cracking if you want to get it done in time!
So, there you have it, folks. Adding Joaquin to your FIFA Ultimate Team should be a breeze now, thanks to this guide.
Advertisement