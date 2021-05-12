How to complete Joaquin FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released another Flashback TOTS SBC in FIFA 21, and it’s all about Joaquin. Here’s everything you need to know to finish the challenge, including the card’s stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

Joaquín Sanchez Rodriguez might be one of the oldest players in La Liga, but he’s still a powerhouse for Real Betis and has thoroughly earned his captaincy. Having made almost 500 appearances for Los Verdiblancos, it’s fair to say he’s a club legend.

EA SPORTS decided to celebrate his prolific 2004-2005 La Liga season for the team by releasing a new Flashback SBC card, and it’s an absolute delight. First, let’s take a look at the stats to see what makes it so good. Then, we’ll jump into the other details.

Joaquin FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS in-game stats

Joaquin FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS requirements

Los Verdiblancos

Number of players from Real Betis: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

La Furia Roja

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Joaquin FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS cost

Joaquin’s Flashback SBC is on the affordable side, which is nice considering how good the 90-rated right-winger is. You can finish all the requirements by spending somewhere between 195,000 to 240,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you play on:

Xbox: 200,000

200,000 Playstation: 195,000

195,000 PC: 240,000

Joaquin FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS solutions

Los Verdiblancos

La Furia Roja

Keep in mind, though, that it’s only available until May 14, which isn’t a lot of time. However, it’s not too expensive, and the requirements are straightforward. Still, you better get cracking if you want to get it done in time!

So, there you have it, folks. Adding Joaquin to your FIFA Ultimate Team should be a breeze now, thanks to this guide.