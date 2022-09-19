Castro1021 reveals his ideal FIFA 23 starter team for Ultimate Team

Popular FIFA streamer Castro 1021 shared his ideal starter team for FIFA 23, but it may be a tad expensive for average players.

EA unveiled the top 1,000 FIFA 23 player ratings on September 18, opening the floodgates for content creators to share their starter teams. FIFA 23’s new chemistry system makes building hybrid squads featuring players from different leagues and countries more accessible than ever.

Links are no more; players can link players from any league or nation and not be penalized. It is still more rewarding to build up chemistry with players from the same league, country, or club, but EA gives you more freedom to experiment.

Players cant create concept squads on the FIFA 23 Web App just yet, but fortunately, database websites such as FUTBIN or FUTWIZ allow you to build your dream FUT team.

The top 23 FIFA 23 player ratings were confirmed on September 12, but for starter teams, the best strategy is aiming for lower-rated, underrated players.

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 releases on September 30.

Castro1021 reveals his FIFA 23 starter team

Castro 1021 admitted to spending around $500k on FIFA Ultimate Team packs since 2014, so this starter team may be easily attainable after opening packs. Still, the same doesn’t apply for other FIFA players.

The steamer’s team contains some players that will break the bank, such as Vinicius JR., Raphael Varane, Frederico Valverde, and Eder Militao.

As the meta forms, finding diamonds in the rough for your Ultimate Team squad will be much easier. FIFA 23 introducing a cross-platform FUT Transfer Market also affects how players build their starter teams.

Prices could be lower than ever or higher, but we won’t know until the game officially releases on September 30.